SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett coach Dan Lanoue described the Eagles' victory as "a nice walk-off win for us." That might be an understatement.
The visiting Millionaires took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and were three outs away from a nice road win. But the Eagles parlayed two hits, two errors and a walk into four runs that flipped the script.
Connor Boardman's RBI double started things rolling for the Eagles, who eventually loaded the bases. But with two outs, Mike DeVoti reached on an error that scored Boardman and Justin Foster to win the game.
Tyler Candelari, who walked to open the seventh, pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the win in relief of Hunter DeGrenier. Nick Vaber, who relieved Max Shepardson to start the seventh inning, took the loss.
Nathaniel Von Ruden was a single away from hitting for the cycle, as he doubled, tripled and hit his first home run of the season.