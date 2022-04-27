SPRINGFIELD — Reliever Jack Wildgoose pitched out of a seventh-inning jam to lock up a come-from-behind win by visiting Pittsfield. Wildgoose got the save in relief of Pat Rindfuss in a 7-6 decision at Springfield Central.
It was the second straight win for the Generals, now 4-5, and their third victory in four games.
Pittsfield took a 5-2 lead with five runs on four hits, three walks an error and a passed ball in the sixth inning. All five runs came with two outs.
Central made it 5-4 with two in the home sixth before the Generals reopened a little bit of breathing room in the seventh. PHS scored a pair of unearned runs to go up 7-4.
The Golden Eagles did not go away, and got a run on an error and one on an RBI single by Greg Sherdrow. But with two outs, Wildgoose got potential winning run Mike Hemmingway on a pop fly to Chase Racine at first to end the game.
Racine and Will Kinne each had two hits for the Generals, who host Taconic Saturday at Buddy Pellerin Field.
———
Pittsfield 000 005 2 — 7 7 5
Central 100 012 2 — 6 9 3
Pat Rindfuss 5 2/3, Jack Wildgoose 1 1/3 and Connor Lavinio. Brendan Guy 5 2/3. Julio Solier 1 1/3 and Frankie Torres. W — Rindfuss. L — Guy. Sv. — Wildgoose. 2B — P: Will Kinne. C: Zavton Monroe.
Mount Greylock 12, Lee 2
LEE — Visiting Mount Greylock got back on the winning track Wednesday with an offensive explosion against Lee.
The Mounties scored in six of the seven innings, and broke the game open with five runs in the sixth.
Greylock took the lead for keeps in the first inning, thanks to a two-run double by Dylen Harrison.
The Mounties, in the middle of a five-game week, are now 6-2 and will head for Ware on Thursday. The Wildcats drop to 1-4, but have a big Thursday tussle against at home against rival Lenox.