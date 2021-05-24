WILLIAMSTOWN — Derek Paris tossed a four-hit shutout Monday afternoon as Mount Greylock beat Lee 6-0.
The win didn't come without some late-inning sweat for the Mounties.
Paris hit Lucas Bombardier to lead off an inning, and after Colin Durken singled and Camden Redstone walked, the bases were full of Wildcats and nobody was out.
"I just tried to get him to relax and stop overthrowing and trust in his defense. The next guy grounded it back to Derek which began a 1-2-3 double play," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "Then the next batter grounded out."
In fact, Hayden Siok grounded into the double play and Dylan Boomsma grounded to second to end the game.
Paris helped his own cause with a two-run single in the first inning. Oscar Low led off with a base hit and Chase Doyle walked. Paris brought them both home. Paris was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in, while Low went 2 for 4.
———
Lee 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Greylock 210 012 x — 6 7 0
Lucas Bombardier 2, Evan Heath 3, Camden Redstone 2 and Dylan Boomsma. Derek Paris and Chase Doyle. W — Paris. L — Bombardier. 2B — MG: Jack Gitterman, Oscar Low.
Taconic 20, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — Evan Blake made his first varsity start a good one for Taconic.
The sophomore right-hander gave up one hit and struck out 10 against Drury. He was backed up by another double-digit run game for Taconic.
The Green and Gold had seven hits against four Blue Devils pitchers, but also worked 17 walks and three batters were hit.
Brendan Stannard went 2 for 3 with five RBI. Bo Bramer was 1 for 1, but scored five runs.
———
Taconic 413 84 — 20 7 0
Drury 000 00 — 0 1 2
Evan Blake 4, Anton Lazits 1 and Leo Arace, Antonio Scalise. Amont David 1/3, Bailey Alcombright 1 2/3, Steve Cornell 1 2/3, Anthony Pettengill 1 1/3 and Dylan Crockwell. W — Blake. L — David. 2B — T: Stannard, Nick Guachione, Christian Salzarulo.