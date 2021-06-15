GREAT BARRINGTON — Derek Paris had it clicking on the final day of the regular season. The Mount Greylock hurler silenced Monument Mountain to the tune of one hit and no runs in a 12-0 road victory for the Mounties.
Paris went all seven innings, striking out eight and walking one. He threw 61 of 86 pitches for strikes. Marco Buffoni's first-inning single went down as the Spartans lone hit of the day. Paris hit Arthur Labrie with a pitch to lead off the third, but picked him off and got two strikeouts to finish the frame. He retired 11 consecutive batters, before Labrie reached on an error in the seventh with one away. Paris immediately induced a fly out and a ground out to end the game.
For the Mounties, leadoff man Oscar Low reached and scored in both the first and third innings, both times via hit by pitch and both times he stole second cleanly. Landen Jamula hit a RBI double as part of a seven-run rally in the third that turned a 1-0 barn-burner into a comfortable lead for Paris. Courtesy of four consecutive walks and a RBI single by Low, the visitors batted around.
In the sixth, Jack Gitterman walked and made his way around to score with the aid of one of Chase Doyle's three hits. Doyle and Jamula both had RBI doubles in the seventh for finish Monument off. Jamula finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.