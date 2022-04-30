CHESHIRE — The Millionaires pounced for eight runs in the first inning and put the Hurricanes away via the run-rule 18-2 on Friday night.
Leadoff hitter Zack Nicotra started the game with a single and reached base in four of his five at-bats, crossing home plate three times in the process.
Samuel Joyce, Brendan Armstrong and Brady DiGrigoli all knocked doubles in the outing as Lenox put up five runs in the second and third innings.
Lenox (3-6), which is now on a two-game winning streak, will try to push it to three later today with a home game against Westfield Tech.
Mount Greylock 14, Southwick-Tolland 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — Southwick was in good shape with a four-run first inning, until the Mounties answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the frame.
Greylock would eventually pull away with the help of a 3 for 4 day with three RBI from Thomas Martin. No. 2 hitter Anthony Welch matched Martin with a game-high three RBI.
Derek Paris was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI atop the lineup while Tej Patel doubled and worked a pair of walks.
Jack Cangelosi straightened things out after a bumpy first, pitching six innings on the mound with 12 strikeouts.
Greylock (8-2) has now won three straight games and will host Berkshire County rival Wahconah later this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
———
Southwick-Tolland 400 000 — 4 10 4
Greylock (10)00 112 — 14 14 1
Dunn (4), Pieczarka (1 2/3) and Kimball. Cangelosi and Paris. W — Cangelosi. L — Dunn. 2B — ST 2 (Billings, Degray); MG 4 (Martin 2, Patel, Paris). 3B — ST 2 (Pieczarka, Michael).
Lenox 15, Lee 4
LEE — The Millionaires scored 10 runs in the first two innings and never gave Lee a chance to get back in the game on Thursday night.
Michael Butler earned the win on the hill for Lenox, while Michael Naventi took the loss.
Lenox got three hits from Cliff Flynn and two more from Brandon Armstrong.
Mount Greylock 4, Ware 1
WARE — Chase Doyle went the distance in a road win for Mount Greylock on Thursday.
The Mounties scored three runs over the final two innings of play to snap a 1-1 tie.
Doyle struck out 12 in seven innings of work. At the plate, Derek Paris had two hits and Landen Jamula registered the game’s lone RBI.