WILLIAMSTOWN — A seven-run first inning was an advantage the Mounties weren't going to waste against the Orioles in a 11-1 win on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony Welch singled and Chase Doyle doubled as Mount Greylock made Belchertown pay for some miscues early in the action.
Doyle brought home a game-high four RBI while Derek Paris knocked home another two runs out of the leadoff spot.
Tommy Art was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Tej Patel doubled for Greylock.
Doyle got the nod on the bump, striking out six batters in the five-inning complete game.
The Mounties are now 11-2 on the year and will host McCann Tech on Saturday.
———
Belchertown 001 00 — 1 5 2
Mount Greylock 704 0x — 11 7 2
Perkins (2 2/3), McDonald (1 1/3) and N/A. Doyle and Paris. W — Doyle. L — Perkins. 2B — MG 2 (Patel, Doyle).
Mount Everett 4, Lee 3
LEE — The Wildcats had their rally caps on but the Eagles did just enough to hold them off on Thursday.
Lee started the bottom of the seventh with four-straight walks and Tyler Bartini, who was 3 for 4 on the day, reached on an infield hit, trimming Everett's lead to just one.
However, Ben Shannon came on in relief and saved the day with a pair of strikeouts to close the game. Hunter DeGrenier struck out six and earned the win. Nathaniel VonRuden was 2-3 at the plate.
Mike Naventi went six innings and struck out 10 for the Wildcats.
Mount Everett (8-4) will host Pioneer Valley later today. Lee is also at home, a 4 p.m. start against Mohawk Trail.