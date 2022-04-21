WEST SPRINGFIELD — Sam Sherman and Adam Lazits combined on a three-hitter, as Taconic beat West Springfield 10-1.
The Thunder extended their winning streak to three straight games and have outscored their opponents 21-1 in that time.
Sherman gave up an unearned run in the third inning, which ended his scoreless streak at nine innings. The Merrimack College-bound right hander went six innings. He did not walk anyone and struck out 10.
Offensively, Sherman was 2 for 4 with three runs scored. He wasn't the only Taconic player to break out the lumber Thursday. Nick Guachione was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a run batted in, Evan Blake was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBI, while Antonio Scalise was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
The Thunder are scheduled to play their home opener Friday at 1 against Northampton.
———
Taconic 400 303 0 — 10 12 4
West Springfield 001 000 0 — 1 1 2
Sherman 6, Lazits 1 and Scalise. Lopez 3 2/3, Rodriguez 1 1/3, Curran 2 and Acevedo. W — Sherman. L — Lopez. 2B — T: Sherman, Codey, Blake. 3B — T: Scalise.
Mount Greylock 10, Ludlow 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Chase Doyle tossed a two-hitter on the mound as the Mounties handled business in a run-rule shortened game on Thursday.
"Chase is coming off an injury to his throwing thumb which sidelined him for a few weeks," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "This was his second game back and first on the bump. He looked sharp, pounding the zone with fastballs. His offspeed make take another outing or two to get a good feel for it but I was very happy with what I saw. This makes our team that much better and gives us lots of depth at that position."
Greylock (4-1) made its first mark with a three-run second inning. Derek Paris provided the big hit, a two-run double, and was 2 for 2 out of the leadoff spot for the Mounties.
Jackson Shelsey had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Jameson Bayliss matched Shelsy with a game-high of three hits and Dylen Harrison brought home three runs in the No. 3 spot for Greylock.
The Mounties will shoot for their fourth win in a row on Saturday with a home game against Frontier, first pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
———
Ludlow 000 00 — 0 2 1
Mount Greylock 032 41 — 10 12 0
Russell (3), Bushey (1), Desroches (1/3) and Santos. Doyle and Paris. W — Doyle. L — Russell. 2B — L 1 (Little) ME 3 (Paris, Harrison, Shelsy).
Monument Mountain 5, Belchertown 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Arthur Labrie pitched a gem and Monument's bats took care of the rest at home against the Orioles.
Labrie allowed a hit and a run on the top of the first before silencing the Belchertown offense with six scoreless innings.
Cam Raifstanger had three hits atop Monument's lineup and Cole Bissaillon earned a game-high two RBI, doing his damage with a two-run double in the bottom of the first.
The Spartans, with a perfect 5-0 record, will host Lenox on Saturday at 2 p.m.