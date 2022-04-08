CHICOPEE — Cam Sime and Walker Abdallah combined to toss a four-hitter as Pittsfield gave new coach Drew Pearce his first win in the Generals' 10-2 victory at Chicopee Comp Friday afternoon.
Pittsfield, now 1-1, bounced back from a season-opening loss to Agawam with a solid victory.
Sime went five innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Abdallah went the final two innings. He gave up one hit and walked four while striking out three. The run he surrendered was also unearned.
Pittsfield took a 3-0 advantage in the third inning and never gave up the lead. Sime reached on an error to lead off the ining. After Patrick Rindfuss walked, Chase Racine belted an RBI double and after Rindfuss scored on a passed ball, Racine eventually scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Aidan Hillard.
Rindfuss was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Racine was 2 for 2 wih a run scored and two RBI.