PITTSFIELD — After starting the season in a funk, the Pittsfield High baseball team may be turning the corner.
Cam Sime outpitched Traigh Skiffington and the Generals beat East Longmeadow 2-1, in a Valley crossover game Monday afternoon at Buddy Pellerin Field.
The Generals, now 3-5, are a member of the Valley West while now 3-2 East Longmeadow is in Valley East.
Skiffington was more than solid for the Spartans, scattering nine hits and one walk while giving up two runs, one earned. He struck out six.
Sime was better, holding the Spartans to two hits and four walks, while striking out 10. The East Longmeadow run was unearned.
Pittsfield got its runs in the third as Mike Grady singled, Sime reached on a one-out error and Grady scored on Tommy Mullin's base hit. After Pat Rindfuss forced Mullin at second, Chase Racine singled home Sime with the second run.
In the seventh, Sime retired Isaiah King on a grounder to Mullin at third, and then got Jack Woodward and Braedin Dobek to strike out.
Mullin and Walker Abdallah each had two hits for PHS, which is at Springfield Central Wednesday.
———
East Longmeadow 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Pittsfield 002 000 x — 2 9 0
Traigh Skiffington and Kyle Birks. Cam Sime and Connor Lavinio. W — Sime. L — Skiffington.
McCann Tech 4, Lee 2
NORTH ADAMS — Collin Booth and Owen Gagne combined to throw a four-hitter as the Hornets have now won three of their last four. McCann improves to 4-3. The Wildcats fall to 1-3.
Booth went the first six innings for McCann, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He walked one and struck out 10. Gagne gave up one hit in his one inning of work and recorded the save.
Evan Trombley pitched a good game for Lee. He gave up four runs, three earned, in going the distance. Trombley walked two and struck out five.
The Hornets head to Cheshire for a Thursday game with Hoosac Valley. The Wildcats will host Mount Greylock on Tuesday.
———
Lee 001 100 0 — 2 4 1
McCann Tech 000 112 x — 4 5 3
Evan Trombley and Aaron Armstrong. Collin Barth 6, Owen Gagne 1 and Seth Farnsworth. W — Barth. L — Trombley. Sv. — Gagne. 2B — L: Tyler Bartini, Ben Kelly. MT: Ozzie Weber, Farnsworth. 3B — MT: Gagne, Josh Livsey.
Drury 10, Lenox 2
LENOX — At War Memorial Field, winning pitcher Nick Lescarbeau and Ben Moulton each homered as Drury evened its record at 4-4.
The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first inning, and that proved to be enough for starter Nick Lescarbeau. Lescarbeau scattered seven hits and struck out six. He helped his cause with a solo home run in the third inning. Drury's Ben Moulton also had a solo home run.
Anthony Pettengill was 3 for 3 for Drury with four runs scored. Moulton and Batista Bartlett each went 2 for 4. Lenox was led by Zach Nicotra, who was 2 for 3.
Drury returns to action Wednesday at Granby. Lenox, now 1-6, will be at Hoosac Valley Tuesday.
———
Drury 302 121 1 — 10 10 0
Lenox 000 002 0 — 2 7 5
Nick Lescarbeau and Logan Davis. Cliff Flynn 5 2/3, Mike Ward 1 1/3 and Sam Joyce. W — Lescarbeau. L — Flynn. 2B — L: Brendan Armstrong. HR — D: Lescarbeau, Ben Moulton.
Monument Mountain 15, Monson 0
MONSON — The Spartans are on a tear. Monument, now 6-0, has scored 36 runs in its last two games while giving up only 2.
Owen Wade and Peter Free combined to throw a two-hit shutout. Wade went the first four innings and Free tagged in for the fifth.
The Spartans led 9-0 after two innings and brought the curtain down early with six in the fifth.
Jayder Raifstanger was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and five RBI. Camden Raifstanger was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Marco Buffoni was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI.
———
Monument 450 06 — 15 18 0
Monson 000 00 — 0 2 1
Mount Everett 13, Hoosac Valley 3
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles won their third straight game on Monday, and it marked the second time in three games that they had scored in double digits.
Everett jumped out to a 12-0 lead after three innings and ended the game by the 10-run rule with a run in the fifth inning.
Nathaniel Von Ruden went the first three innings and got credit for the win. Mike Szabo started for Hoosac, went 2 2/3 innings, and took the loss.
Ben Shannon went 4 for 4 for the Eagles, while Mike DeVoti and Michael Ullrich each went 3 for 3. Von Ruden helped his cause by going 2 for 3.
———
Hoosac Valley 012 00 — 3 2 3
Mount Everett 264 01 — 13 14 2
2B — ME: Ben Shannon, Mike DeVoti, Michael Ullrich.
Hopkins Academy 5, Mount Greylock 1
HADLEY — Hopkins' Andrew Ciaglo outdueled Greylock's Derek Paris in a pitchers' duel.
Both pitchers gave up only three hits, but the Hopkins Academy right hander struck out 10, while four of the five runs given up by Paris were unearned.
"We just could not make a play and neither team hit the ball well. The Hopkins pitcher had us off-balance all game," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "I think we had only two hard hit balls all game and one got held up in the wind with couple runners on and the other the pitcher made a spectacular grab on a line drive right back at him and turned a double play. That was our luck today."
The Mounties uncharacteristically committed seven errors.
The first inning was a sign of things to come for the Mounties, who went 1-2-3 at the plate. Derek Paris struck out, Landen Jamula popped to Ciaglo and Dylen Harrison struck out.
The Golden Hawks got all the runs Ciaglo needed in the first. He walked as did No. 2 hitter Cody West. Patrick Fitzgibbons forced West at second, and an error put Liam Flynn on base and scored Ciaglo. A fielder's choice ground out by Cooper Beckwith plated Fitzgibbons with the game-winning run.
Greylock has a quick turnaround for a Tuesday game at Lee.