GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans showcased why there is no place like home, taking care of business with a 9-5 win over the Mounties Thursday afternoon.
Jayder Raifstanger continued his hot start to the season, going 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and plating three runs in the process.
Four runs in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth inning was more than enough support for Owen Wade, who allowed just four hits while striking out six in four innings of work.
Arthur Labrie pitched the final three innings for Monument, striking out two and keeping Mount Greylock off the scoreboard.
———
Mount Greylock 013 100 0 — 5 4 2
Monument Mountain 420 030 x — 9 10 3
Doyle and Paris. Wade (4), Labrie (3) and Bassilon. W — Wade. L — Doyle. 2B — MG 1 (Harrison); MM 1 (Raifstanger). 3B — MM 2 (Raifstanger 2).
Mount Everett 11, Lenox 9
SHEFFIELD — A five-run first inning by Mount Everett set the tone for a high-scoring game between the Eagles and Millionaires.
Jack Carpenter was 3 for 3 and Ben Shannon added another 2 for 3 performance to keep the hits rolling for Mount Everett (2-1). Jack Seward-Dailey joined the hit parade with a triple.
Lenox's Dan Munch was 2 for 3 on the day, including a triple. Kolby Bleau started the game for Mount Everett and earned a win on the mound.
———
Lenox 012 004 2 — 9
Mount Everett 521 012 x — 11
Hunter, Traversa, Hyte and Shepardson. Bleau, Carpenter, Rothvoss and Seward. W — Bleau. L — Hunter.
McCann Tech 21, Gateway 1
HUNTINGTON — The Hornets won in a runaway on Thursday night, blasting Gateway in a five-inning mercy to improve to 2-1.
McCann manufactured three times in the first inning to set the stage, using a bunt single, pair of RBI groundouts and Omar Uqdah's next-level speed to get going.
Justin Chen, who went 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring three times and driving in a pair, doubled and scored in the second. He also executed a suicide squeeze bunt as part of a three-run third to score Noah Debendetto.
The Hornets turned it into a blowout in the fifth, batting around twice with 19 hitters stepping into the box. Troy Wnuk had three at-bats in the frame, reaching base twice.
"This was a great chance for us to get a lot of guys into the game and see what they can do," wrote coach Bill Farrell in an email. "It was a solid showing, especially by the pitching staff. So far in three games this season, in 19 2/3 innings, the staff has combined for 29 Ks while allowing only four walks."
Colin Booth got the start for McCann, going two innings and striking out for to earn his first varsity win. Chase Vander-Woude, Nick Gilman and Seth Farnsworth each pitched a scoreless inning.
The Hornets finished with 13 hits, while Gateway committed seven errors and issued six walks.