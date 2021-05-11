PITTSFIELD — The Generals cranked their offense to a new gear late to pull away from visiting Monument Mountain on Tuesday.
Pittsfield High won 14-5, scoring 10 times in the fifth and sixth innings to snap a tie game. The Spartans actually grabbed a 5-2 lead in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs, before PHS knotted it back up in the fourth.
Christian Marchbanks had four hits and drove in five runs for the hosts, who also saw Luke Mele issued five walks and score four times. Pittsfield had 13 hits in the game and walked 13 times. Jake Taylor, who doubled, and Owen Gutzmer had two each. Chase Racine and Owen Kroboth drove in a pair of runs each.
Arthur Labrie doubled and had two hits for Monument, while Colin Parker had two RBI.
Josh Lennon pitched four hitless innings of relief for PHS, striking out two to earn the win. Parker relieved Marco Buffoni and was tagged for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss.
Westfield Tech 5, McCann Tech 4 (8 innings)
WESTFIELD — Westfield Tech needed extra innings, but did enough with them to pull by McCann on Tuesday in a walk-off.
With the game tied 3-3 through seven complete, McCann Tech used its first ups to plate the go-ahead run.
Luke Thomas opened the top of the eighth with a single. Keaton West pinch ran and advanced to third when a pick-off attempt went awry. Aaron Livsey then scored him with a sacrifice fly to left.
In the home half, the Tigers reached on a hit batter with one away. The runner stole second, before Livsey punched out a batter for the second out. He got up 0-2 on the next batter, but surrendered a double to the gap in right-center field to tie the game. Another line drive base hit followed and Westfield Tech had its win.
The Hornets scored three in the second inning, after Thomas ignited a rally with an infield single. Justin Dennett doubled to put runners on second and third. Livsey and Seth Farnsworth walked to score a run. Hayden Singer was then hit by a pitch for another. Landon Champney picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Ozzie Weber got the start for McCann, and worked out of some jams late to keep the Hornets alive through six innings. Livsey took over in the seventh, and stranded the bases loaded with out to force extras.
Mount Everett 13, Hoosac Valley 0
SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett got its first win of the season in a big way on Tuesday.
DeGrenier and VonRuden combined to shutout Hoosac Valley over five innings, when the game came to a close after the Eagles offense had exploded for 13 runs.
Mount Everett scored three or more in each of its four at-bats, getting three hits from Jack Seward-Dailey and two each by Jacob TenBroexk, Ben Shannon and Jack Carpenter. Shannon had a triple. while Seward-Dailey and Rothvoss doubled.
Hoosac used four different pitchers but couldn't solve the Eagles lineup
Caleb Harrington doubled for the Hurricanes.