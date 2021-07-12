The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 14s punched a ticket to the New England regional tournament with a 12-2 win over Westfield on Saturday night.
Anthony Frieri got the win after allowing just one hit and striking out five on the hill. At the plate, he was 2 for 4 and knocked home three runs. Camden Zerbato was 2 for 4 with a double. Ben Jacob was also 2 for 4 at the plate.
The New England regional tournament begins in Rochester, N.H. on July 23.
Cal Ripken Results
Lee Hardware defeated Bragdon 10-4 on June 29. Mason Daley pitched four innings and earned the win, giving up just one run while striking out 10 batters.
Issac Hartshorn was 2 for 2 at the plate and had two RBI for Lee.
Bragdon's Mason Bailey and Cam Simmons were both 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Hoff's Mobil defeated Krispy Cone 14-7, also on June 29. Johnny Brighenti picked up the win, striking out four and allowing two hits. David Kirchner and Jack Hicks were both 2 for 2. Hicks, along with Jack Boden, knocked doubles for Hoff's.
Hoff's continued their winning ways on July 1, defeating Bragdon 4-3.
David Kirchner tossed three innings in relief, earning the win while striking out eight in the process. Hicks had a two-run double at the plate for Hoff's.
Gavin Winger struck out five on the hill for Bragdon and led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance.
Johnny Brighenti was the difference-maker for Hoff's on the night, plating Kirchner with a single to right to end the game.
Two days later, on July 3, Hoff's earned a 14-3 win over Countryside Landscaping. Johnny Brighenti allowed just one run in the win. Three players had multi-hit games in Griffin St. John, 3 for 3, David Kirchner, 2 for 3, and Jake Clark, 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Adams Community Bank defeated Bragdon 16-4 on July 5. Danny Hoffman was 3 for 3, Joe Hoffman was 3 for 4 with three RBI and Scott Hoffman was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Eddie Ferris knocked a home run, ending with four runs batted in. Joe Hoffman earned the win on the bump.
July 10 was another win for Hoff's topping Lee Hardware 11-7.
Blake Hoff struck out four and didn't allow a hit in the win. At the plate, he was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Additionally, Griffin St. John slapped two hits.
Hoff's topped Williamstown Rotary to earn a spot in the championship game. David Kirchner's grand slam ended the game via the run-rule. He was 3 for 3 on the day. Blake Hoff and Griffin St. John combined for four hits and four RBI.
Adams Community Bank defeated Hoff's 11-6 in the championship game.
Tied in the fourth, Aiden Brozowski knocked an RBI triple to put Hoff's on top. Adams answered and took the lead for good. Jack Sherman was 2 for 3 at the plate for Adams.
Little League Districts
Great Barrington defeated Adams-Cheshire 11-0 and Pittsfield American topped Pittsfield National 5-0 on Monday night. Both games were played in the 10-12 division.
Dalton-Hinsdale (0-3) will play Adams-Cheshire (0-3) at 5:30 p.m. on Chamberlain Field tonight to wrap up pool play. Pittsfield National finishes pool play at 2-2.
Pittsfield American (4-0) and Great Barrington (3-1) will meet for the District 1 championship on Thursday. The winner of that game advances to the 10-12 sectionals.
Sectionals for the 11s and 10s will get underway later this week. The Pittsfield American 10s will host the District IV winner at Deming Park on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Great Barrington 11s will play at the District IV winner in the 9-11 tournament, also on Thursday.