Roundup: Pittsfield American 11s fall on road to Westfield in Section I opener

WESTFIELD — Pittsfield American took a slim lead after one but that was the only lead of the day. The District 2 champion Westfield All-Stars scored three runs in the second and third innings each to put the game way, winning 7-2 to claim the Little League 11s District 1 vs. District 2 Sectional match.
Jake Knauth was 2 for 2 with a run scored and got Pittsfield started offensively, singling in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Brennan Lyon hit a grounder to second to plate Knauth. In the bottom of the third, Lennon Greene doubled to right before Knauth hit a line drive into the center-field gap for an RBI single.
Will Nichols was 2 for 2 as well.
Pittsfield American will play today at Deming Park against the loser of Thursday’s Section I match between Holden (D-IV) and Leominster (D-III).
———
Westfield 033 010 — 7 9 0
Pittsfield 101 000 — 2 6 1
Jakob E (1 2/3), Parker S (2), Dustin P (1), Noah R (1 1/3) and Cieran M. Landon Marquis (1 2/3), Jake Merwin (1 1/3), Jowell Malave (3) and Julian Liumare.
NECBL
Bristol 12, North Adams 1
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol exploded with seven runs in the first inning on the way to a dominant win over North Adams. The SteepleCats struggled to get by Bristol starter Justin Solimine who pitched a shutout first five innings, giving up just three hits and striking out five.
In the top of the sixth, Jake Reinisch walked and two batters later DM Jefferson singled to right to put two runners on. Hudson Polk hit an RBI single to center to score the lone North Adams run of the game. Gehrig Ebel had a double for the ‘Cats
North Adams hosts Danbury today at Joe Wolfe Field in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
———
N. Adams 000 001 000 — 1 5 1
Bristol 700 110 03X — 12 10 0