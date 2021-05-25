WILLIAMSTOWN — Tuesday's showdown between the Mounties and Eagles was jam-packed with late-inning drama.
Jackson Shelsy smacked a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Jack Gitterman as Mount Greylock walked-off with a 9-8 win.
The Mounties, with the game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth, changed the tone with a five-run outburst to all but put the game away on the shoulders of a grand slam by Derek Paris.
The Eagles, though, weren't ready to pack up their bats just yet, erupting for five runs of their own in the top of the seventh and force extra frames.
Shelsy and Paris each had two hits on the day for Mount Greylock. Shelsey doubled and on top of his 2-for-3 day at the plate, Paris added two walks to his stat sheet.
Kolby Bleau was 3 for 5 batting fourth for Mount Everett. Jack Carpenter was 2 for 3, walking twice in the outing. Carpenter, Cooper Rothvoss and Michael Ullrich each doubled for the Eagles.