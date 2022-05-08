GREAT BARRINGTON — Cam Sime was electric on a cold Saturday at Monument Mountain.
The Pittsfield starter needed just 69 pitches to throw a complete game, one-hitter and help the Generals to an 8-0 win.
Sime went seven innings, striking out six and walking one. He threw 50 strikes and induced 11 groundouts. Cole Bissaillon hit a fourth-inning single for the Spartans, but it was wedged between three grounders handled by PHS shortstop Patrick Rindfuss.
The Generals got on the board in the third inning when Monument pitching walked five straight batters and Chase Racine hit a sacrifice fly.
Walker Abdallah hit an RBI double in the fourth to make it 4-0. Racine and Luke Mele led off the fifth with consecutive singles, and both came around to score. Later in the frame, Sime connected on a two-run single to plate Will Kinne and Abdallah, who both walked.
Four Monument pitchers issued 11 walks and hit a batter. Pittsfield scored eight runs on just four hits.
Marco Buffoni did throw two scoreless to finish for the Spartans, striking out four.
———
Pittsfield 003 140 0 — 8 4 0
Monument 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Sime and Lavinio. Parker 2, Wade 1 1/3, J. Bissaillon 1 2/3, Buffoni 2 and C. Bissaillon. W — Sime. L — Parker. 2B — P (Abdallah).
Wahconah 6, Monson 4
DALTON — Wahconah leapt back from a 4-0 deficit, starting in the bottom of the fourth inning and chipping away until the Warriors were on top of visiting Monson.
The Mustangs hung four runs on the board in the top of the fourth, breaking a scoreless draw. Wahconah got one back in the bottom, and then tied things back up in the fifth. Patrick McLaughlin, Matt Kinser and Braedyn Melle all hit singles, with Kinser and Melle driving in runs.
McLaughlin hit a one-out double in the sixth, stole second and came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Kinser followed with walk and then he scored an insurance tally on Charlie Wendell's RBI double.
Ben West went seven full innings, striking out nine and walking two. He scattered three hits and none of those four runs were earned.
———
Monson 000 400 0 — 4 3 1
Wahconah 000 132 x — 6 7 3
Daniels 5, Yesu 1 and Nava. West and Kinser. W — West. L — Yesu. 2B — W (McLaughlin, Wendell). 3B — M (Nava).
Taconic 19, Springfield Central 1
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central couldn't get out of its own way with Taconic in town on Saturday.
The Thunder scored 19 runs on just seven hits, while the Golden Eagles defense made seven fielding errors.
Taconic scored six runs in the first and another 10 in the second.
Bo Bramer led off the game with a double and scored on two errors during an at-bat that ended in an Evan Blake walk. Kaden Codey later singled in a run.
Codey hit a two-run single in the second. Nick Guachione then singled him home.
Codey stayed hot with another RBI single in the fifth, scoring Jake Hall, who led off with a walk. Four consecutive walks followed to play another two runs.
Out of the leadoff spot, Bramer had two hits, a walk and scored three runs. Sam Sherman walked and scored three times out of the No. 2 hole. Antonio Scalise drove in three runs, while Guachione, Blake and Matt Lee knocked home two each.
On top of finishing 3 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored, Codey pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief allowing one, unearned run on one hit. Damon Pause got the start and the win, going 2 2/3 with three Ks, two walks and zero hits.