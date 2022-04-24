GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans needed only four at bats to rack up 15 hits in a 21-2 win over visiting Lenox.
The Millionaires didn't help their cause by committing seven errors in the field. Only nine of the 21 runs allowed by Lenox pitching were earned. Of course, even nine would have been enough, as Collin Parker, Jack Bissaillon and Marco Buffoni combine to pitch five innings of three-hit ball. Parker went three innings and earned the win, he gave up two, unearned runs. Bissaillon struck out three batters and Buffoni two in one innings each.
Peter Free had three hits for Monument, driving in two runs. Cole Bissaillon had two RBI and scored twice. Jayder Raifstanger had two hits and scored three times, as did Dom Velasco. Buffoni had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Free, Cole Bisaillon and both Jayder and Camden Raifstanger all doubled.
———
Lenox 002 00 — 2 3 7
Monument 24(10) 5x — 21 15 1
Nicotra 2, Traversa 0+, Ward 1, DiGrigoli 1 and Joyce. Parker 3, J. Bisaillon 1, Buffoni 1 and C. Bissaillon. W — Parker. L — Nicotra. 2B — L (Traversa); MM 4 (Free, J. Raifstanger, C. Raifstanger, C. Bissaillon).
Softball
Minnechaug 5, Pittsfield 3
PITTSFIELD — The Generals had nine hits but left nine on base in a home loss Saturday.
Pittsfield had a 2-0 lead after three innings, but the Falcons tagged their hosts for three runs in the fourth, chasing starter Jordyn Bazinet who didn't get enough help from her defense. PHS committed three errors in the game and two of Bazinet's four runs allowed were unearned. She struck out two and walked one, scattering five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Amanda Pou pitched the final 2 2/3, punching out four and walking none. She did allow one hit and one run.
Bazinet had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Pou had a pair of singles and walked once out of the leadoff spot. Sophia Santos also had a double.