DALTON — Some sixth-inning magic pushed the Spartans past the Warriors on Tuesday afternoon.
Collin Parker scored on an error and Cole Bissallion scored another run on a sacrifice fly as Monument Mountain escaped Dalton with a 2-1 win.
Parker tossed five innings on the mound and struck out three. Jayder Raifstanger came on in relief and recorded five outs with five strikeouts.
Charlie Wendell went the distance for Wahconah, firing 97 pitches and striking out six Spartans. The Warriors (3-6) travel to Ludlow later today.
The undefeated Spartans (10-0) have a tough matchup looming, a trip to play the Taconic Thunder on Thursday.
———
Monument Mountain 000 002 0 — 2 1 3
Wahconah 010 000 0 — 1 3 2
Parker (5), Bissallion (1/3), Raifstanger (1 2/3). Parker (7). W — Raifstanger. L — Parker.
Pittsfield 7, Pope Francis 4
PITTSFIELD — The Generals flipped the script with six runs in the fifth inning against Pope Francis.
Chase Racine swung a big bat for Pittsfield, launching a three-run home run, finishing the day 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Ben Cornish came on in relief and allowed just one run over five innings of work.
The Generals are now 5-6 on the year and will look to reach .500 with a home game against Holyoke later today. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
———
Pope Francis 301 000 0 — 4 7 4
Pittsfield 000 061 x — 7 6 1
Debarge (4 2/3), Petrin (1), Gosselin (1/3) and Trigilio. Rindfuss (2), Cornish (5) and Lavinio. W — Cornish. L — Debarge. 2B — P 1 (Racine). HR — P 1 (Racine).
Mount Greylock 7, Lenox 5
WILLIAMSTOWN — A five-run sixth inning helped host Mount Greylock shake off some early lethargy, and win its fifth straight game.
"Lenox was playing a great game and their hitters were just putting the ball in play and we just could not get things going. Jamo [Jameson Bayliss] started for us and was pitching ok but we just were not giving him much run support," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "In the sixth we finally started putting things together and got some runs across the board.
An RBI single by Landen Jamula plated Jack Cangelosi with the go-ahead run, and Dylen Harrison followed with a two-run single to left.
That made a winner out of Bayliss, who went 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits. Michael Butler, the second Lenox pitcher, took the loss. In two-thirds of an inning, he gave up four runs but only one was earned.
Jamula was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Greylock (10-2), while Cliff Flynn was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI for Lenox (3-7).
———
Lenox 013 000 1 — 5 7 2
Mount Greylock 002 005 x — 7 8 2
Nicotra 5, Butler 2/3, Ward 1/3 and Joyce. Bayliss 5 1/3, Doyle 2 1/3 and Paris. W — Bayliss. L — Butler. Sv. — Doyle. 2B — L: Flynn. MG: Paris, Jamula.
McCann Tech 10, Hoosac Valley 0
NORTH ADAMS — Owen Gagne and Josh Livsey combined to toss a one-hit shutout, in a game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Gagne went the first three innings and allowed only one walk. He struck out six and did not give up a hit. Livsey pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and struck out six.
The Hornets, now 7-3, jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead and pulled away. Livsey helped his team's cause by going 2 for 3. Hoosac falls to 0-7.