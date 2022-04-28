EAST LONGMEADOW — The Thunder struck in five of six innings in Thursday's big 12-1 win at East Longmeadow.
Taconic scored three runs in the top of the first inning, which was more than enough for Sam Sherman, who pitched all five innings and struck out five while allowing just one run to score.
Sherman, Nick Guachione and Evan Blake each had two hits. Guachione led the team with three RBI while Blake set the tone with a two-run dinger in the top of the first inning.
The Thunder (6-1) have now won five straight games and will play at Pittsfield on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.
———
Taconic 321 06 — 12 10 0
East Longmeadow 100 00 — 1 3 1
Sherman and Scalise. Feliciano (3), King (2) and Birks. W — Sherman. L — Feliciano. 2B — T 4 (Sherman 2, Bramer, Blake. HR — T 1 (Blake).
McCann Tech 12, Hoosac Valley 2
CHESHIRE — McCann starting pitcher Lukas Rylander set the tone for the Hornets, as he struck out the first four Hoosac Valley hitters, including brother Carson.
The McCann offense did the rest. The Hornets scored runs in five of the six innings, being shut out in the second. McCann scored the final seven runs which kicked the 10-run rule into effect and the game ended after six innings.
Ozzie Weber had three hits for the Hornets, who are now 5-3, and play at Hopkins Academy on Saturday. Hoosac Valley falls to 0-5, and has to bounce back on Friday to host Lenox.