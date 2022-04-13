SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 Taconic High School baseball team is not yet a smooth-running machine. But when Sam Sherman is dealing like he did on Wednesday, it doesn't have to be.
Sherman took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ended up tossing a one-hit shutout as the Thunder went over .500 with a 1-0 win over Pope Francis at Forest Park.
The Merrimack College-bound senior right-hander struck out 12 Cardinal batters and did not walk anyone. The lone hit was a line drive single by Jack Moltenbrey in the fifth.
"I haven't seen a game pitched like that in a while," Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. "He moved the ball in and out. He and [catcher Antonio Scalise] were on the same page all day."
After scoring 15 runs in their opener, the Thunder have only scored two runs in the last two games combined.
"We are striking out way too much," Stannard said. "This is how our league is now. They have to step up their game."
The only run came home in the top of the fifth. Bo Bramer walked and stole second, and Sherman moved the runner to third with a single. When Sherman took off for second, Bramer came home on an errant throw by Pope Francis catcher Bobby Triglio.
Taconic is off until vacation week, when it will be at Holyoke on Monday, and then home to Agawam Tuesday, West Springfield Thursday and Northampton on Friday.
———
Taconic 000 010 0 — 1 3 1
Pope Francis 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Sherman at Scalise. DeBarge 5, Niemiec 2 and Triglio. W — Sherman. L — DeBarge.
Mount Greylock 11, Belchertown 6
BELCHERTOWN — Two days ago, the Mount Greylock baseball team suffered a tough loss. On Wednesday, the Mounties bounced back in a big way.
Winning pitcher Derek Paris helped his cause by going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in as the Mounties rolled to an 11-6 win over host Belchertown in a Suburban East contest.
Paris and Landen Jamula each had three hits in the game. Jamula was 3 for 5 with a run scored and three RBI. In fact, Paris, Jamula and Jackson Shelsey — the top three hitters in the Greylock order — were a combine 7 for 14 with eight RBI.
Paris went the distance. The UMBC commit gave up six runs, two earned, on eight hits. He walked three and struck out six. Josh Misiaszek took the loss. The Belchertown starter did not get out of the third inning and gave up eight earned runs on five hits and five walks.
"I was pleased with the outcome and how we came out early in the game and put pressure on their defense. Derek led off with a rocket that hit LC fence then Landen followed with a line drive single to get us going, this set the tone for the rest of the game," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "In the end I wish we could have just closed out the game but I think we lost a bit of our focus and made a few errors which gave Belchertown some life."
———
Mount Greylock 125 210 0 119 4
Belchertown 001 010 4 6 8 0
Paris and Art. Sayball-Wimmer 3 2/3, Misiaszek 2 1/3, Dinapoli 1 and Bacon 6, Caldwell 1. 2B — MG: Derek Paris, Landen Jamula.
Wahconah 11, Ludlow 10
DALTON — Ethan Orsini’s walk-off RBI single capped a four-run seventh inning as the Warriors completed the comeback and walked off for the season’s first win.
The single came with the bases juiced and no outs after Drew Wendling, Pat McLaughlin and Holden Kotelnicki started the bottom of the seventh with hits.
Owen Salvatore knocked an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning but Ludlow led 10-7 after the top of the fifth.
Salvatore finished with three hits and three RBI. Wendling and Kotelnicki had two RBI each. Wendling launched a home run and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
McLaughlin pitched the final three innings and was awarded the win after striking out three and allowing zero earned runs.
The Warriors play at Belchertown on Friday and then are back home for a game against Pittsfield on Saturday.