PITTSFIELD — For the fourth consecutive game, Taconic baseball cleared 20 runs in a blowout victory.
Taconic took down Monument Mountain on Thursday 20-1 in five innings.
A 14-run third inning busted the game wide open. The hosts benefit from seven Spartans errors and had 11 hits of their own. Anton Lazits had four of those in a 4-for-4 performance that tore the cover off the baseball.
Lazits homered twice — both for grand slams — and double once, driving in eight runs and scoring three times. Both blasts came in the same inning. The first slam was an inside-the-park homer to right, and then in his second at-bat, Lazits cleared one over the center field fence.
Matt Lee was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Bo Bramer scored three times out of the leadoff spot. Brendan Stannard and Evan Blake drove in three runs a piece, with Blake homering.
Lazits was also working on the mound, striking out 10 in five innings of one-run ball. He scattered four hits and walked three to improve to 3-0.
Jayder Raifstanger was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles to lead Monument Mountain. Cam Raifstanger scored the team's lone run in the top of the first after walking, stealing a base and scoring on a groundout.
The Spartans weren't up long, as Stannard had a two-run single and Blake had his three-run homer over the fence in left, all in the bottom half.
———
Monument 100 00 — 1 4 7
Taconic 51(14) 0x — 20 11 0
Buffoni (2 1/3), Wade (1 2/3) and Cole Bissallion. Lazits and Arace. W — Lazits. L — Buffoni. 2B — Lazits. HR — Lazits 2, Blake.
Lenox 8, Mount Everett 4
LENOX — Lenox sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, the first four of whom all reached base and scored, before going on to beat Mount Everett on Thursday.
Cooper Shepardson, Josh Hunter and Luke Patella led off the game with three straight base hits. Hunter doubled, scored three times and drove in a run. Patella finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Brendan Armstrong also doubled in the first, while Nate Armstrong singled.
Those four runs were enough for Max Shepardson to get comfortable, as he retired the Eagles in order in the first and stranded the bases loaded with one out in the second.
Jack Carpenter singled and scored via singles by Kolby Bleau and Cooper Rothvoss in the third and some fielding issues haunted the Millionaires in the fourth as Mount Everett tied the game at 4-4. That was all the offense the Eagles could muster, though.
A little two-out rally in the bottom half put Lenox back in front on a single by Daniel Munch. The insurance runs came in the sixth when Hunter walked with one away and was followed by singles from Patella and Munch. All three came around to score.
Hunter then took the mound to finish off Mount Everett and earn a save.
Munch had two hits and two RBI, while Brendan Armstrong had two doubles. Alec Zdziarski and Rothvoss each had two hits for the visitors.