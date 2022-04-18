HOLYOKE — Matt Lee struck out eight and didn't allow a hit in four innings of work while Taconic bats beat up Holyoke with a 10-1 win on Monday.
Lee tossed 57 pitches and 37 of them were strikes before Adam Lazits pitched the final two innings while striking out four.
Bo Bramer walked to begin the game and would later score on a wild pitch. The Thunder struck for three runs in three different innings and Bramer led the charge with a 2 for 2 day at the plate with three RBI and two walks.
Lee helped his cause at the plate with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning.
Taconic (3-1) has played four games, all coming on the road and will have its home opener later today against Agawam. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
———
Taconic 130 303 — 10 8 0
Holyoke 000 000 — 0 1 2
Lee (4) and Lazits (2). Rodriguez (5) and Phillips (1). 2B — T 2 (Lazits, Sherman).
Pittsfield 16, St. John Paul 6
HYANNIS — The Generals took a Patriots Day trip to Cape Cod Monday, and picked up a victory.
Pittsfield scored five runs in the first inning as they batted around, and never trailed in a win over St. John Paul II, the 2019 MIAA state Division IV champion. The game was played at McKeon Park, the home of the Cape Cod League's Hyannis Harbor Hawks.
Luke Melle walked to lead off the first inning and stole second. He scored on Cam Sime's base hit. Sime went to third when Pat Rindfuss reached on an error.
After Chase Racine lined out, Tommy Mullin walked to load the bases. Then with two outs, Aidan Hillard singled in a run. A passed ball made it 4-0 and Walker Abdallah's single plated the fifth and final run of the first.
———
Pittsfield 530 044 — 16 15 2
St. John Paul 201 021 — 6 6 2
Rindfuss (3), Contini (2) and Wildgoose (1). Alten (6). W — Rindfuss. L — Alten. 3B — P 2 (Racine, Rindfuss).
Mount Greylock 9, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — Jack Cangelosi struck out 11 and allowed just one hit across five innings of work as the Mounties earned a road win.
The Mount Greylock bats came alive in the third inning and did most of their damage with a seven-run frame. Landen Jamula cleared the bases with a three-run hit and finished 3 for 4.
Thomas Martin was the lone player to hit an extra-base hit, knocking a double and earning two RBI.
Nick Lescarbeau had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils (2-3). Drury will host Franklin Tech at Joe Wolfe Field on Wednesday.
The Mounties (2-1) will host Wahconah later today. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.