WILBRAHAM — Taconic scored early and often in its baseball opener Monday afternoon, routing Minnechaug 15-2. The game was stopped after six innings.
The defending state champion Thunder took a tag-team no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning and lost it on an RBI double by Minnechaug's Jake Ferri. It was the only thing that went wrong as Matt Lee and two relievers combined to toss a one-hitter. Lee threw 3 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball, walking two and striking out seven.
Taconic got to Trevor Galenski for eight runs in one-plus innings. Galenski gave up six hits and seven of the eight runs were earned.
Bo Bramer was 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot with three runs scored. Lee helped his cause by going 1 for 2, walking three times and driving in three runs.
———
Taconic 440 007 — 15 9 3
Minnechaug 001 001 — 2 1 3
Matt Lee 3 1/3, Adam Lazits 1 2/3, Sherman 1 and Antonio Scalise. Trevor Galenski 1, Joe Grasso 4 2/3, Dos Santos 1 3/ and Barbeau. W — Lee. L — Galenski. 2B — T: Scalise, Nick Guachione. M: Jake Ferri. 3B — T: Bo Bramer.
Agawam 8, Pittsfield 2
AGAWAM — The first game of the Drew Pearce era at Pittsfield High School did not go according to plan.
The visiting Generals jumped out to a 2-1 lead after an inning and a half, but were outscored the rest of the way as the host Brownies beat PHS in the season opener for both teams.
Agawam parlayed two hits, a walk, an error, a balk and a wild pitch into three second-inning runs that put the home team up 4-2. The Brownies never trailed.
Connor Lavinio was the starter and the PHS pitcher went two innings. He gave up four runs, one earned, on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Will Kinne also had a hit for Pittsfield, which left seven runners stranded. The Generals left runners on in scoring position in each of the last three innings.
———
Pittsfield 110 000 0 — 2 8 1
Agawam 131 030 x — 8 6 1
Connor Lavinio 2, Jack Wildgoose 2 2/3, Collin Merwin 1 1/3 and Brandon Mazzeo. Mason Barcomb 6, Justin Davis 1 and Ben Blanchette. W — Barcomb. L — Lavinio. 2B — P (Will Kinne). A (Ryan Maloney).
Frontier 11, Wahconah 5
SOUTH DEERFIELD — A late surge by the Warriors wasn't enough as Frontier's offense was too much on opening day.
The Red Hawks scored two runs in each of the first two innings before a four-run fourth inning made the score 8-0.
Matt Kinser was 1 for 4 at the plate and had 3 RBI for Wahconah. Drew Wendling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and leadoff hitter Owen Salvatore reached base twice and scored two runs.
Pat McLaughlin brought a run home in the top of the sixth to make it an 8-2 game, but Frontier answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal.
Wahconah (0-1) is back in action on Friday with a trip to Monson.