PITTSFIELD — Back in April, the Thunder pounded West Springfield 10-1 on the road. On Monday at Taconic, things were quite a bit more challenging.
Taconic fell behind 2-0 after two innings, hitting into a double play in the first and going down in order in the second offensively. The Thunder got a run back in the third when Nick Guachione singled home Kaden Codey, but didn’t tie the game up until the sixth.
Adam Lazits led off with a single and Antonio Scalise and Matt Lee followed up with a pair of bunts. Scalise’s went down as a single, while Lee’s moved both runners into scoring position. Two strikeouts followed, before Bo Bramer hit a grounder to third that ultimately scored Lazits before Scalise was tagged out.
The 2-2 score stood into the eighth inning. West Side got a runner on against reliever Damon Pause, but Scalise caught him stealing second. Pause struck out the next batter for a de facto 1-2-3 frame, his only inning of the game.
In the bottom of the eighth, Stevie Zuccalo singled with one away on the first pitch he saw. No. 9 hitter Kaden Codey followed with a ground-ball single. Leadoff man Bramer then advanced the runners with a ground-ball out. Senior Sam Sherman stepped into the box and immediately send a line-drive single to right field that scored Zuccalo and ended the contest.
While Pause got the win on the hill, it was Sherman’s day all-around. In addition to the walk-off hit, he pitched seven innings, scattering five hits. He was charged with the two runs, but was electric from the third inning on. He struck out 11 and walked two. Sherman threw 104 pitches, 67 for strikes.
———
West Side 110 000 00 — 2 5 2
Taconic 001 001 01 — 3 11 0
Sherman 7, Pause 1 and Scalise. Torres 6 1/3, Rodriguez 1 1/3 and Acevedo. W — Pause. L — Rodriguez. 2B — WS (Daley); T (Lazits).
Mount Greylock 9, Monument Mountain 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Spartans were fighting uphill from the jump on Monday.
With Greylock ace Jack Cangelosi on the hill, offense was tough to come by. And then Greylock leadoff man Derek Paris opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run.
Cangelosi struck out seven in as many innings, scattering five hits and the two runs. He walked only one. Meanwhile, Greylock picked up just seven hits, but five went for extra bases and four different players doubled.
Jckson Shelsy had a double and two hits. He scored twice and drove in a run. Anthony Welch drove in two, as did Landen Jamula without the benefit of a hit. Paris walked in his next three at bats and scored another run. Tej Patel doubled and scored twice with an RBI out of the No. 9 hole.
The Spartans got a two-hit day from Jayder Raifstanger. They scored twice in the sixth when Cam Raifstanger led off with a walk, Jayder and Cole Bissaillon followed with singles. Cole and Jack Bissaillon had RBI singles.
In the fifth, Chase Doyle and Shelsy went back-to-back with doubles as part of a four-run rally to put Greylock up 9-0.
———
Monument 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
Greylock 122 040 x — 9 7 4
Buffoni 2, Wade 2 1/3, Curtain 1 2/3 and C. Bissaillon. Cangelosi and Paris. W — Cangelosi. L — Buffoni. 2B — MG (Cangelosi, Patel, Doyle, Shelsy). HR — MG (Paris).
Wahconah 9, Belchertown 5
DALTON — A four-run third inning gave Wahconah the lead. A four-run fifth inning put the Orioles away.
The Warriors scored nine runs on eight hits and four errors by Belchertown, while playing clean defense themselves for the Monday night win.
With the bases loaded in the third, Pat McLaughlin cleared them with a three-run triple. Matt Kinser immediately singled him back to the dugout. Kinser and Lucas Wildrick went back-to-back with singles in the fifth, the second of which scored McLaughlin again. Both came around to score as well. McLaughlin added an RBI single in the first and finished 2 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Kinser had three hits.
Charlie Wendell got the start and went 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. He gave up three runs on five hits. Braedyn Melle slammed the door shut with an eight-pitch seventh.
———
Belchertown 001 031 0 — 5 9 4
Wahconah 104 040 x — 9 8 0
Saybill 4, McDonald 2/3, Cardwell 1 1/3 and Bacon. Wendell 4 1/3, Orsini 1 2/3, Melle 1 and Kinser. W — Wendell. L — Saybill. 3B — W (McLaughlin).
Westfield 6, Pittsfield 5
WESTFIELD — The Generals let one get away on the road Monday night.
Pittsfield led 3-0 into the bottom of the fifth inning, and then 5-4 after the top of the sixth. Westfield tied it back up and then scored a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh.
Jack Wildgoose went 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run, but he walked three batters and gave up three hits including the game-winning single with two outs in the final frame. The run that scored was issued a leadoff walk.
Pittsfield scored three runs in the second, two on a two-out double by Tommy Mullin. Cam Sime, Pat Rindfuss and Chase Racine all singled in a two-run sixth. Rindfuss got the start and went four innings, allowing just one hit. He did walk four batters and give up four runs, only two earned.
———
Pittsfield 030 002 0 — 5 8 4
Westfield 000 041 1 — 6 4 3
Rindfuss 4, Wildgoose 2 2/3 and Lavinio. Calderella 5, Lenfest 1/3, Mayo 1 2/3 and Rodriguez. W — Mayo. L — Wildgoose. 2B — P (Mullin); W (Wagner).
Drury 19, Hoosac Valley 1
CHESHIRE — Drury pounded Hoosac Valley on Monday.
The offense started right away, with Anthony Pettengill hitting an RBI single and Ben Moulton doubling him home as the first three batters all scored.
Drury then batted around in the third and fourth innings. Moulton hit a three-run home run in the third. In the fourth, Steven Cornell doubled and scored.
Pettengill had three hits and Moulton was a triple from the cycle.
For Hoosac, Gabe Bishop singled and scored on a Mike Szabo double in the first inning. Szabo had two hits.
Brayden Canales got the start for Drury. Caleb Harrington was on the mound for Hoosac.
———
Drury 307 54 — 19 13 0
Hoosac 100 00 — 1 3 4
Canales and Davis. Harrington and Rylander. W — Canales. L — Rylander. 2B — D (Moulton, Cornell); HV (Szabo). HR — D (Moulton).
Mahar 2, Lee 0
ORANGE — The Wildcats couldn't figure out Liam O'Donnell on Monday. The Mahar ace threw a complete game shutout, striking out 11 batters while scattering three hits and two walks.
Evan Trombley had a first inning single, Mike Naventi singled in the fourth, and Omar Smith singled in the seventh. That was it for Lee's offense.
Kyle Kelly was almost even better than O'Donnell for Lee. He struck out 13 over six innings, walking two and allowing three hits. He struck out the side in order in the second and third innings. The Senators scored two runs on two hits in the fourth inning.