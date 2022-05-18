WEST SPRINGFIELD — Patrick Rindfuss reached second base on a wild pitch and Chase Racine brought him home with a double in the eighth inning as Pittsfield escaped with a big road win on Wednesday afternoon, beating West Springfield 3-2 in extra innings.
Racine was active at the plate from the start, going 3 for 3 with a double and triple. Tommy Mullin and Walker Abdallah each earned a RBI for the Generals.
Pittsfield leaned on Rindfuss to pitch all eight innings on the hill. The senior finished with six strikeouts while allowing just three hits and the Generals improved to 9-8 on the year with the win.
———
Pittsfield 010 010 01 — 3 8 3
West Springfield 110 000 00 — 2 3 0
Rindfuss and Lavinio. Jreaswec (7), Lopez (1) and Accuedo. W — Rindfuss. L — Lopez. 2B — P 1 (Racine). 3B — P 1 (Racine).
Lenox 9, Lee 8
LENOX — The Lenox baseball team walked off with a win that put it over .500 for the regular season.
Max DiGrigoli's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning plated two runs and gave the Millionaires a 9-8 win over Lee.
With the win, the Millionaires are 8-7, and look forward to the Western Massachusetts Class C tournament. The Wildcats are 3-11 and will play Hoosac on Thursday.
Max Shepardson, who pitched three innings of relief to get the win for Lenox, got out of the top of the seventh with little damage. He struck out two before Kyle Kelly reached on an error. But Shepardson got Evan Trombley on a grounder to shortstop Mike Ward to end the inning.
In the home seventh two hits and two walks plated a run, before DiGrigoli's double that ended the game.
Michael Butler and Brendan Armstrong each had three hits for the Millionaires.
———
Lee 002 240 0 — 8 12 0
Lenox 102 400 2 — 9 11 1
Mike Naventi and Gabe Lassor. Michael Buter 4, Max Shepardson and Sam Joyce. W — Shepardson. L — Naventi. 2B — L: Max DiGrigoli.
Wahconah 8, Monson 1
MONSON — Owen Salvatore was 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Warriors finished the regular season with a big road win.
Salvatore swung a big bat, knocking a double and a triple in the win. Ethan Orsini, batting leadoff, scored twice and Scott Duma stole three bases.
Charlie Wendell struck out 10 in six-plus innings of scoreless work before Braedyn Melle came on in relief for the game's final out.
The win snapped a three-game slide by Wahconah, which will enter the Western Mass. tournament with a record of 8-10.
———
Wahconah 002 042 0 — 8 8 2
Monson 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Wendell (6 2/3), Melle (1/3) and Kinzer. Yesu and N/A. W — Wendell. L — Yesu. 2B — W 1 (Salvatore). 3B — W 1 (Salvatore).
Mount Everett 6, Drury 5
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles had a counter for every punch thrown by the Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Everett (12-6) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Drury tied the game in the third before a three-run fifth gave the Blue Devils a 5-3 advantage.
The Eagles answered and sealed the game with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Justin Foster went 2 for 2 while Hunter DeGrenier, Michael Ullrich and Connor Boardman each went 2 for 3 in the win.
DeGrenier started for Mount Everett and struck out eight in five-plus innings of work.
Anthony Pettengill went 2 for 4 with a double for Drury.