LONGMEADOW — The Warriors struck out 14 times and made four errors in the field in a road loss on Wednesday.
Wahconah had five guys get a base hit in the game, but couldn't string much of anything together. Owen Salvatore's single in the third helped lead to a run, but the bases were left loaded. Wahconah left eight on bases during the game. That run, scored by Ethan Orsini tied the game 1-1.
Orsini got the start and went four innings, striking out six, but Longmeadow got the lead right back in the bottom of the third. Orsini was hit with four earned runs on seven hits. Pat McLaughlin threw two innings in releif with one unearned run.
Ben West singled and scored in the sixth for Wahconah.
———
Wahconah 001 001 0 — 2 5 4
Longmeadow 101 310 x — 6 7 0
Orsini 4, McLaughlin 2 and Kinser. Carra 5, Anderson 2 and Delgallo. W — Carra. L — Orsini. 2B — L (Dunaisky).
Pioneer Valley 11, Lee 3
LEE — It was a tough day in the field for the Wildcats, as Lee committed seven errors and allowed 11 hits to visiting Pioneer Valley.
Evan Trombly went six innings for Lee, striking out four and only six of his nine runs were earned.
Lee trailed 5-0 when the hosts rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trombly keyed things with a two-out single, before two more Wildcats reached via free pass. Thomas Somerville and Gabe Lassor followed that up with a pair of RBI singles.
Pioneer got four across in the sixth, though, and Lee couldn't get any clutch hits from there. Ty Bartini doubled to put two in scoring position, but the visitors got an inning-ending double play.