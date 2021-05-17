SHEFFIELD — Shane Bernardo threw a complete game gem Monday afternoon on the road at Mount Everett.
Wahconah picked up a 6-1 victory, as Bernardo dodged trouble throughout.
The Eagles got two hits a piece from Alec Zdziarski, Jacob TenBroeck and Nate VonRuden, along with a double from Michael Ullrich, but could only muster a single run in the bottom of the first inning.
The Warriors evened things up in the top of the second, and then plated at least a run in each of the final four frames.
Mount Everett's defense did the Eagles no favors, committing six errors in the game, while the Eagles pitchers allowed eight walks.
Hunter DeGrenier got the start for Everett, with VonRuden and Carpenter providing relief.
Pittsfield 6, Drury 0
PITTSFIELD — Josh Lennon and Jack Wildgoose combined on a three-hit shutout to send Pittsfield High to a home win over Drury on Monday.
Lennon got the start and the win, going five scoreless while scattering three hits. He struck out three and walked one, before Wildgoose entered and threw two hitless frames.
Lennon also made it happen at the plate, singling twice and scoring twice out of the No. 9 hole. That was the money spot for the Generals on Monday, as Owen Gutzmer took over when Lennon was relieved and had a base hit, a walk and scored another run.
Christian Marchbanks was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBI. Aidan Hillard had a hit, walk and RBI. Drury pitching issued seven walks and was dinged for six hits, all singles. PHS, which did not strike out in the game, broke through with four runs in the third inning.
Noah Miller got the start for Drury, but was tagged with four runs, three earned, in two innings. Baily Alcombright and Amont David pitched two innings each, each allowing one run.