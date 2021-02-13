CHESHIRE — It was a complete end-to-end effort by the Wahconah girls to knock off Hoosac Valley on the road Saturday.
The Warriors opened play with a 23-point opening frame, and backed it up with another 21 in the second quarter. The lead was 44-16 at halftime, and Wahconah didn't slow down. The Warriors held Hoosac to a single point in the fourth quarter to wrap up a dominant outing.
Maria Gamberoni poured in a season-high 27 points, giving her 138 through seven games. She broke a tie with Mary Lagendorf for second all-time in scoring for the program. Her 1,127 points trail only Meghan Vaughn (1,214) in Wahconah girls basketball history.
The Warriors (7-0) rained in eight 3-pointers, with two each coming from Emma Belcher, Noelle Furlong and Morgan Marauszwski. Furlong rolled up 12 points.
For the Hurricanes (3-2), Rylynn Witek was perfect from the foul line and finished with a team-high 10 points.
———
Wahconah 23 21 17 6 — 67
Hoosac Valley 5 11 15 1 — 32
W (67)
Furlong 4-2-12, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, M. Gamberoni 11-4-27, O. Gamberoni 2-2-7, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 2-0-6, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 1-1-3. Totals 24-9-67.
HV (32)
Boudreau 0-1-1, Canales 2-1-7, A. Garabedian 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Lesure 0-1-1, Witek 3-3-10, McGrath 2-1-6, Keele 1-1-3, T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals 10-8-32.
3-point goals — W 8 (Furlong 2, Marauszwski 2, Belcher 2, M. Gamberoni, O. Gamberoni); HV 4 (Canales 2, Witek, McGrath).