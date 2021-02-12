CHESHIRE — Head coach Bill Robinson called it a sloppy outing, but his Hoosac Valley boys got their footing by the second quarter and put enough distance to pull away from Mount Everett Thursday night.
The Hurricanes rolled up 20 points in the second, before putting the Eagles away 59-28 at home.
Caleb Harrington knocked in both of his 3-pointers and had 10 points in that decisive frame. He finished with a game-high 17 points and was the lone player on either side to reach double figures.
Logan Davis and Frank Field dropped in nine points each for Hoosac Valley, while Joey McGovern dialed up a pair from long range for six points. Hoosac Valley improved to 4-0.
For the Eagles (1-4), Ben Monteleone had eight points.
———
Mount Everett 6 5 11 6 — 28
Hoosac Valley 12 20 13 14 — 59
ME (28)
Foster 1-0-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 3-0-6, Carpenter 2-2-6, Monteleone 3-1-8, Aloisi 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 2-2-6. Totals 11-5-28.
HV (59)
Kastner 1-0-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Owensby 0-0-0, Meczywor 4-0-8, McGovern 2-0-6, Harrington 7-1-17, Levesque 4-0-8, Davis 3-2-9, Field 4-0-9, Bishop 0-0-0. Totals 25-3-59.
3-point goals — ME 1 (Monteleone); HV 6 (McGovern 2, Harrington 2, Davis, Field).