CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley used a 16-point second quarter to create enough distance to hold off Wahconah 51-44 at home on Saturday.
Logan Davis scored five of his team-high 14 points in the quarter, as the Hurricanes built up a six-point edge that they were able to milk to the finish.
Wahconah's Brody Calvert did his best to to keep the visitors hopes alive with a career-high 19 points. The sophomore standout had nine of his team's 13 in the third, and Wahconah got within four points in the final frame.
Caleb Harrington and Carson Meczywor combined for nine points in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Meczywor got to the line six times and finished with 12 points.
"The game was sloppy at times throughout, but both teams played hard and created hustle opportunities throughout," Hoosac coach Bill Robinson wrote in an email.
It was the Warriors' second loss in as many days, as they drop to 4-3 overall. The Hurricanes remained unbeaten at 5-0.
———
Wahconah 8 11 13 12 — 44
Hoosac Valley 9 16 15 11 — 51
W (44)
Melle 1-0-2, Calvert 7-3-19, Noyes 2-1-5, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 2-0-5, Gallagher 1-0-2, Astore 2-2-6, Bondini 1-0-2, Pickard 0-0-0, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-2. Totals 17-6-44.
HV (51)
Kastner 0-2-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Owensby 1-1-4, Meczywor 4-3-12, McGovern 1-0-2, Harrington 4-0-9, Levesque 0-0-0, Davis 5-1-14, Field 4-0-8. Totals 19-7-51.
3-point goals — W 4 (Calvert 2, Trager, DiCicco); HV 6 (Davis 3, Owensby, Meczywor, Harrington).