CHESHIRE — Now, that’s what you call a bounce-back win.
The Hoosac Valley boys basketball team suffered a 25-point loss to Baystate Academy on Monday. With only one day to fix things, the Hurricanes rallied from 11-points down in the third quarter and beat Mount Anthony 67-56, in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Frank Field had 14 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Hurricanes cut an eight-point halftime deficit to 43-42, with one quarter to play.
In the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes outscored the Patriots 25-13. Carson Meczywor, who finished up with 22 points, scored eight of the Hurricanes’ 25 points in the final quarter. He was 4 for 6 from the foul line in the quarter. Caleb Harrington, who finished with 15 points, had seven in the fourth quarter. He was 3 for 4 from the line in the last eight minutes.
Braeden Billert had 19 points to lead Mount Anthony. He scored 11 of those in the first half.
Hoosac’s home game against Renaissance, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed. The Hurricanes will next play on Jan. 3 against Bi-County East rival Eashampton in Cheshire.
MOUNT ANTHONY (56)
Thompson 2-0-5, McRae 0-0-0, Barrett 0-0-0, Grogan 4-2-11, Billert 8-0-19, Whitman 0-1-1, Potter 0-0-0, Worthington 1-0-2, Belville 9-0-18. Totals 25-3-56.
HOOSAC VALLEY (67)
Kastner 1-1-3, White 1-1-3, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-8-22, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 6-3-15, Field 9-1-24, Trumble 0-0-0. Totals 24-14-67.
Mount Anthony 18 14 11 13 — 56
Hoosac Valley 12 12 18 25 — 67
3-point goals — MA 3 (Thompson, Grogan, Billert). HV 5 (Field 5).
Pittsfield girls 51, Mount Anthony 42
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Randi and Jamie Duquette each had double-doubles as Pittsfield (1-2) went on the road Monday and came home with its first win.
Jamie Duquette had a game-high 18 points and chipped in 11 rebounds. Randi Duquette had a game-high 14 boards and scored 16 points. Dezerea Powell had 11 points for PHS and six steals.
The Generals jumped out to an early 16-3 lead and was up 18-12 after one quarter. PHS ended up leading at the end of each quarter. The Patriots outscored Pittsfield 15-12 in the fourth quarter, but never got the game to a one-possession contest.
Madisyn Moore had 12 points for Mount Anthony.