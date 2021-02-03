DALTON — Church bells rang through the Wahconah Regional High School gym at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday night. Those bells, the intro to AC/DC's "Hells Bells," served as a sign that high school basketball was officially back in Berkshire County.
The Ed Ladley Gymnasium saw its first game in roughly a year as the Warriors took care of business with a 55-21 win over Mount Everett.
"I'm really happy for the kids," eighth-year coach Dustin Belcher said following the game. "The administration deserves a lot of credit for making this happen for the kids. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make this safe — which is the important thing."
The Warriors had been practicing for seven weeks and it only took two minutes for Wahconah to look like the team that finished the regular season with a record of 15-5 last year.
The Eagles couldn't find their grove and were called for a shot clock violation with 5 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first. Quinn Gallagher, one of Wahconah's senior captains, canned a 3-pointer at the other end to give the Warriors an early 9-2 lead.
Mount Everett's following possession came to a halt as Gallagher pick-pocketed the ball handler and finished with a quick transition bucket, pushing the lead to nine.
"I told the guys before the game that everything we’ll do tonight will be different, but the one thing that wont feel different is the energy we have on the bench," Belcher said. "The guys did a good job of that, standing up and cheering for their team, that is what I took away from [that run]."
Hoopers had to bring their own energy as there was no blue wave of students in the stands.
"The biggest difference is definitely having no fans," Gallagher said. "We have to make that energy ourselves and I think we did a pretty good job of that."
Gallagher finished with nine points and sophomore Lucas Wildrick netted a game-high 10.
"We have five sophomores and two freshmen on the roster," Belcher said. "The way they developed in seven weeks, I have to give a lot of credit to my senior captains, they’ve done a really good job bringing the young guys along."
Gallagher joins Nick Astore and Aiden Trager as the team's three senior captains.
For the Eagles, senior captain Cooper Rothvoss had seven points, while junior guard Ben Monteleone added another five. Mount Everett kept the game within 10 for most of the first half, but a second-half surge helped the Warriors secure the opening-night win.
Wednesday marked the first of four-straight games in four-straight nights for the Warriors, who will play Mount Greylock on Thursday night.
"To focus on coaching and watching kids play basketball today was just awesome," Belcher said.
Everett 9 6 2 4 — 21
Wahconah 17 9 10 19 — 55
ME — Foster 1-0-2; Ullrich 0-2-2; Carpenter 0-3-3; Monteleone 1-3-5; Aloisi 0-0-0; Mullen 1-0-2; Rothvoss 3-0-7. Totals 6-8-21.
W — Melle 0-0-0; Calvert 3-2-8; Chapman 2-2-6; Noyes 2-2-6; Payson 1-0-3; Trager 0-1-1; Gallagher 4-0-9; Astore 3-0-6; Bondini 2-0-4; Pickard 0-2-2; Wildrick 4-0-10; Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 21-9-55.
3-point goals: ME — 1 (Rothvoss); W — 4 (Wildrick 2; Gallagher; Payson).