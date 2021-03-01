LEE — Emma Puleri, Lena Simone and the Wildcats came out of halftime firing on all cylinders, and Lee pulled away and put away Mount Everett on Monday.
The host Wildcats earned a 51-34 victory to start their second week in action this winter, and Puleri hit her stride in the process. The standout guard netted four 3-pointers and a game-high 18 points in the win. She scored six in the decisive third quarter, which saw Lee out-pace the Eagles 14-6.
The Wildcats (2-1) put two others in double figures, with Mia Puleri added 12 points and Simone chipping in 10.
Mount Everett (2-8) got 11 points from Emily Steuernagle, one shy of a season-high. Makenzie Ullrich knocked home 3-pointers Nos. 22 and 23 of her season, and finished with eight points.
———
Everett 8 11 6 9 — 34
Lee 15 14 14 8 — 51
ME (34)
Sarnacki 1-0-2, Nguy-Nkulu 0-0-0, Steuernagle 5-0-11, Devoti 0-0-0, Carpenter 1-0-2, Ullrich 3-0-8, Creamer 2-0-4, Goewey 3-1-7. Totals 15-1-34.
L (51)
Kelly 1-0-2, M. Puleri 5-1-12, Hall 0-0-0, Maloney 3-1-7, Lovato 0-0-0, Le. Simone 5-0-10, Simmons 1-0-2, E. Puleri 7-0-18, Clark 0-0-0. Totals 22-2-51.
3-point goals ME 3 (Ullrich 2, Steuernagle); L 5 (E. Puleri 4, M. Puleri).
LEE BOYS 53, MOUNT EVERETT 44
LEE — It took a week, but head coach Eric Cardinal said it felt great to get the Wildcats' first win.
Lee improved to 1-2, behind 14 points from Tim Besaw and 12 from Mason Mihlek. Mihlek notched 10 of his 12 in the second half to keep the Eagles at bay. He also added 12 rebounds for the double-double off the bench.
The Wildcats built out a 10-point halftime lead behind a strong start from senior captain Evan Heath. Heath canned a pair of 3-pointers in scored 10 of his 11 points before the break.
"I was very pleased with our first half efforts defensively, led by Evan Heath's four steals in the first quarter," Cardinal wrote in an email. "Evan is a workhorse on both ends of the floor. He's the 'it' factor for our team. When he plays at a high level, the whole team follows."
Cardinal also credited another senior captain, Cam Redstone, with facilitating the offense.
Jack Carpenter led the way for Mount Everett (3-8), posting 14 points, while running-mate Ben Monteleone notched 11.
———
Everett 4 14 13 13 — 44
Lee 16 12 16 9 — 53
ME (44)
Foster 0-0-0, Ullrich 3-0-6, Carpenter 6-2-14, Monteleone 3-4-11, Peck 0-0-0, Mullen 3-0-7, Rothvoss 3-0-6. Totals 18-6-44.
L (53)
Heath 4-1-11, Trombley 0-2-2, Kelley 2-0-4, Mihlek 6-0-12, Smith 0-0-0, Cooper 0-0-0, Redstone 3-0-7, Besaw 6-1-14, Bombardier 0-0-0, Durken 1-0-3. Totals 22-4-53.
3-point goals ME 3 (Monteleone, Mullen); L 5 (Heath 2, Redstone, Besaw, Durken).