GREAT BARRINGTON — The Lee girls stormed out of the gates with 15 points in the first quarter to pick up the season's first win in a 49-41 victory over Monument Mountain.
The Wildcats offense was humming with the help of seven points from Lena Simone and another five from Emma Puleri in the game's first eight minutes. Puleri was Lee's top scorer with 13 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
Lee's Caroline Maloney scored in every frame and had 11 points on the night. The same was true from Simone, who scored nine of her 11 in the first half.
The Spartans chipped away at the lead and mounted a comeback in the fourth behind eight points from Natalie Lewis, the game's top scorer with 15 points.
Lee (1-1) held its lead with the help of nine made free throws in the final frame.
Abby Dohoney had nine points for Monument (2-7).
———
Lee 18 5 17 9 — 49
Monument Mountain 7 13 6 15 — 41
LEE (49)
Kelly 0-0-0; M. Puleri 2-1-5; Hall 0-0-0; Maloney 3-4-11; Simone 5-0-11; Simmons 3-1-7; E. Puleri 4-2-13; Clark 0-2-2. Totals 17-10-49.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (41)
Dohoney 3-2-9, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 1-0-2, Davis 3-0-6, Mead 1-0-2, Lewis 6-0-15, A. Wade 0-0-0, Velasco 1-0-2, M. Wade 2-1-5, Helmke 0-0-0. Total 17-3-41.
3-point field goals — L 5 (E. Puleri 3, Maloney, Simone); MM 4 (Lewis 3, Dohoney)
Boys
Monument Mountain 75, Lee 26
GREAT BARRINGTON — Playing in just their second game of the season, the Lee boys ran into a well-oiled machine at Monument Mountain.
The seasoned Spartans (8-2) held Lee to single digits in all four quarters, while helping themselves to seven 3-pointers and got all 10 players into the scorebook. That last fact was one that pleased coach Randy Koldys, who wrote in an email that he was happy with the balanced attack.
Connor Hanavan led the way with three triples and 17 points, while Kieran Santos and Khalil Carlson joined him in double figures. Kyle Wellenkamp knocked home a pair of treys and finished with eight points.
For the Wildcats (0-2), Evan Heath scored seven points. But after a four-point opening quarter, it was an uphill battle that proved too steep. Lee attempted just two foul shots in the game.
———
Lee 4 9 4 6 — 26
Monument 18 17 27 13 — 75
L (26)
Heath 3-0-7, Trombley 0-0-0, Kelley 3-0-6, Smith 1-0-2,Cooper 0-0-0, Redstone 2-0-4, Durken 0-1-1, Bombardier 1-0-2, Perrier 0-0-0, Mihlek 1-0-2, Besaw 1-0-2. Totals 12-1-26.
MM (75)
Santos 4-1-11, Gidarakos 2-0-5, Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, C. Hanavan 7-0-17, D. Hanavan 0-2-2, Carr 3-2-8, Kronenberg 1-0-2, Buffoni 2-0-4, Wellenkamp 3-0-8, Carlson 5-0-10. Totals 31-4-75.
3-point goals — L 1 (Heath); MM 7 (C. Hanavan 3, Wellenkamp 2, Santos, Gidarakos).