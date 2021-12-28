SHEFFIELD — The Mount Everett boys held visiting Saint Mary’s to a single point in the first quarter, and rode that defensive masterpiece to a 58-24 victory on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 16-1 after eight minutes and ballooned that advantage to 32-6 at halftime.
Ben Monteleone and Matt Lowe each connected three times from beyond the arc. Monteleone, a senior guard, scored a game-high 14 points. Meanwhile, Lowe racked up 12 in just his second varsity appearance.
Michael Ullrich chipped in nine points and is averaging 15.5 per game.
———
SAINT MARY’S (24)
Cote 0-0-0, King 0-0-0, Collins 4-4-13, Ramos -0-0, Cusack 0-0-0, Langone 0-1-1, Campbell 5-0-10. Totals 9-5-24.
MOUNT EVERETT (58)
Foster 3-0-6, Duquette 0-1-1, Jo. Peck 2-0-4, Ullrich 4-0-9, Monteleone 4-3-14, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-2, Cohen 3-0-6, Lowe 4-1-12, Mullen 1-0-2, Warren 0-0-0, Germain 1-0-2. Totals 23-5-58.
Saint Mary’s 1 5 13 5 — 24
Mount Everett 16 16 17 9 — 58
3-pointers — SM 1 (Collins); ME 7 (Monteleone 3, Lowe 3, Ullrich).
Girls Basketball
Lee 61, Mohawk 29
LEE — The Lee girls rode a stifling defense on their home court to a runaway victory over Mohawk on Tuesday.
The Wildcats never let Mohawk get to double digits in any quarter, and led 21-9 after one.
“We got off to a good start creating opportunities with our defense, which was something we talked about in pre-game,” wrote Lee coach Rick Puleri. “They played us just about even in the second quarter and at the half we talked about winning the first four minutes of the second half. We locked down on defense and played really well. A great team effort with good scoring balance.”
Lee poured in 23 points in the third quarter to put the game away. Emma Puleri notched a game-high 17 points, while Carina Brown went for 14. Brown had 10 in the third.
———