SHEFFIELD — Thursday's regular season finale between south county rivals Lee and Mount Everett was very much in doubt, until Michael Ullrich came out of the locker room after halftime as a ball of flames.
Ullrich scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter, turning a slim deficit for the Eagles into what wound up a 66-52 victory.
Mount Everett (11-9) out-scored Lee 29-11 in the third quarter, after trailing by one at halftime. The Wildcats could only make up three points the rest of the way. Ullrich scored five in the first quarter, and was held silent in the second, before catapulting into the second half and scorching Lee's defense. Anthony Rahilly added a pair of buckets in the third and finished with nine points. Sean Warren got hot as well and hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half.
Lee (6-12) grabbed a first-half lead on the strength of Alejandro Smith scoring seven points and Jack Clarke nailing two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Clark finished with three triples and 11 points. Ben Cooper had a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats, but Smith was held to one free throw after halftime.
After both squads lost their Western Mass. tournament quarterfinal games, Thursday night was added to the schedule to finish up the regular season. MIAA state tournament brackets come out on Sunday.
———
LEE (52)
Kinney 0-0-0, Trombley 1-2-4, Ely 3-0-6, Mihlek 1-0-2, Smith 3-2-8, Cooper 6-1-13, Besaw 1-0-2, Perrier 0-0-0, Drenga 1-0-3, Brutkus 1-0-3, Clark 4-0-11. Totals 21-5-52.
MOUNT EVERETT (66)
Foster 2-2-6, Duquette 0-0-0, Peck 0-0-0, Ullrich 9-2-22, Monteleone 1-4-6, Peck 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Rahilly 4-1-9, Lowe 3-0-7, Mullen 2-0-4, Warren 3-0-9, Germain 1-0-3. Totals 25-9-66.
Lee 10 13 11 18 — 52
Everett 9 13 29 15 — 66
3-pointers — L 5 (Clark 3, Drenga, Brutkus); ME 7 (Warren 3, Ullrich 2, Lowe, Germain).
Mount Greylock girls 41, McCann Tech 28
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock and McCann Tech girls were knocked out of the Western Mass. Tournaments in the quarterfinal round. Needing another game to wrap up their regular season, the north county schools opted to square off.
Charlotte Coody's interior presence proved to be too much for the Hornets. She racked up 14 points in the Mounties' win, while Abby Scialabba kept the defense honest with a pair of 3-pointers and 10 points.
McCann (8-12) was without top scorer Izzy LaCasse, but hung tough and played the Mounties (6-14) pretty much even in three of the four quarters. The problem was the second frame, which Greylock won 13-2, behind two Coody buckets and a Scialabba trey.
Hannah Boisvert and Macey Tatro scored eight points lead to lead the Hornets.
The MIAA state tournament brackets come out on Sunday.