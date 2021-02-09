WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Everett boys started hot and hung on late to earn their first win of the season against Mount Greylock Monday night.
The Eagles put four players in double figures to hold off Pablo Santos and the hometown Mounties 47-43.
It was a 25-7 halftime lead, before Santos started lighting up the gym in Sheffield. He poured in four 3-pointers, amassing 12 of his game-high 20 points and pulling Greylock within six with eight minutes to play.
Coach Jowe Warren's squad had depth, though, and came up with clutch shots when it needed. The Eagles got a team-high 12 points from Michael Ullrich, who was 3 of 3 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Ben Monteleone also canned both of his freebies late. Jack Carpenter and Reece Mullen posted 11 points each, and Cooper Rothvoss added another 10.
On the other side, the Mounties will want a few trips to the line back, as they were 4 of 12 shooting free throws. The visitors still managed to out-score Mount Everett in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
———
Mount Everett 11 14 7 15 — 47
Mount Greylock 4 3 19 17 — 43
ME (47)
Foster 0-0-0, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 3-4-12, Williams 0-0-0, Carpenter 4-2-11, Monteleone 0-2-2, Aloisi 1-0-2, Mullen 5-1-11, Rothvoss 5-0-10. Totals 18-9-47.
MG (43)
Santos 7-2-20, Doyle 1-1-4, O'Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 1-0-2, McAlister 3-0-8, Art 1-0-2, Markovic 0-0-0, Martin 2-0-4, Powell 1-1-3. Totals 16-4-43.
3-pointers — ME 3 (Ullrich 2, Carpenter); MG 7 (Santos 4, McAlister 2, Doyle).
Mount Greylock girls 30, Mount Everett 28
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Everett girls took too long to get going, and paid the price on Monday at Mount Greylock.
The Mounties defense held their visitors without a point in the opening quarter, and led 16-10 at halftime. The Eagles then went about trying to wrest control away, but Greylock didn't relent down the stretch and held on.
Charlotte Coody led the way with nine points for the hosts, and Abby Scaliabba connected on a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to fend off Mount Everett. Scaliabba and Emma Stevens chipped in five points each.
There was a battle in the paint between Delaney Babcock and the Eagles' Emma Goewey, with the two combining to attempt 18 free throws. Goewey finished with a game-high 14 points, including six of her team's 12 in the final frame. Emily Steuernagle was 5 of 7 from the stripe, finishing with eight points for Mount Everett.
———
Mount Everett 0 10 6 12 — 28
Mount Greylock 3 13 6 7 — 30
ME (28)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 0-0-0, Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0, Steuernagle 1-5-8, Devoti 1-0-2, Carpenter 0-2-2, Ullrich 0-2-2, Goewey 6-2-14. Totals 8-11-28.
MG (30)
Levesque 1-0-2, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 1-2-4, Quagliano 1-0-3, Politis 0-0-0, Stevens 2-0-5, Scaliabba 1-2-5, Sullivan 1-0-2, Coody 3-3-9. Totals 10-7-30.
3-point goals — ME 1 (Steuernagle); MG 3 (Quagliano, Stevens, Scaliabba).