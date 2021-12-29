DALTON — Grace Wigington was more than ready to lead the Warriors to their sixth-straight win.
Wigington scored a game-high 23 points and made five 3-point shots in a 53-30 win for Wahconah (6-1) on Wednesday.
The Warriors held West Springfield to four points in the first quarter and 15 points in each half.
Olivia Gamberoni scored 17 points for Wahconah and Emma Belcher knocked down two shots from beyond the arc.
The Warriors will host Taconic on Monday.
———
West Springfield 4 11 8 7 — 30
Wahconah 14 16 10 13 — 53
WEST SPRINGFIELD (30)
Cauley 1-0-3, DiCampli 1-0-2, Peabody 5-3-13, McKenzie 2-0-5, Phillips 1-0-2, Poe 0-1-1, Kravolenko 2-0-4. 12-4-30.
WAHCONAH (53)
Eberwein 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, Gamberoni 6-4-17, Drury 1-0-3, Wigington 7-4-23, Mason 0-0-0, Quinto 2-0-4. Totals 18-8-53.
3-point field goals — WS 2 (Cauley, McKenzie), W 9 (Wigington 5, Belcher 2, Gamberoni, Drury).
McCann Tech boys 58, Pathfinder 31
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets picked up their first home win behind 17 points from Owen Gagne.
McCann Tech (2-2) outscored Pathfinder 17-3 in the final quarter to secure the win.
Jacob Howland made five free throws and finished with 13 points, Colby Marko and Cole Boisvert each closed with seven points.
The Hornets host Ludlow on Jan. 7.
———
Pathfinder 10 9 9 3 — 31
McCann Tech 16 5 20 17 — 58
PATHFINDER (31)
Griswold 0-0-0, Lagimoniere 1-2-4, Ostigay 4-2-10, Williams 0-1-1, Hill 1-0-3, Brooks 0-0-0, Taylor 1-1-3, Croteau 0-0-0, Doktor 4-0-8. Totals 11-8-31.
MCCANN TECH (58)
Knapp 1-0-2, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 4-5-13, Patenaude 0-0-0, Boisvert 2-3-7, Dolan 2-1-5, Gagne 8-1-17, Mazza 2-0-5, Marko 3-1-7, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 23-11-58
3-point field goals — P 2 (Hill, Taylor), MT 1 (Mazza).
Maple Hill 78, Lee boys 37
HUDSON, N.Y. — The Wildcats fell on the first day of the Holiday Hoopfest at The Hill.
The Maple Hill boys, who are hosting the tournament, got 21 points from Luke Hoffman and 18 from Benjamin Marra.
Tim Besaw and Alejandro Smith combined for 21 points for the visiting Wildcats.