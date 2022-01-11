GRANBY — Grace Wigington etched her name into the Wahconah basketball record books with a performance for the ages Tuesday night.
Wigington scored a career-high 39 points, to set a school record, as the Warriors won their eighth straight game, routing Suburban League rival Granby 80-19. It’s the eighth straight win for Wahconah (8-1).
Wigington scored eight of her 39 points in the final stanza to surpass the previous record of 38, set by Meghan Vaughan. Wigington also had a career-best night shooting from long distance, making 11 3-point shots.
The Rams tried to hang with the Warriors, and trailed 18-8 after one quarter. In the second, Wigington scored 16 points and hit four, 3-point baskets as the Warriors put the game away with a 29-5 quarter.
Olivia Gamberoni had 23 points for Wahconah.
The Warriors will open play on Friday in the Hoophall Tournament against SICS. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
———
WAHCONAH (80)
Eberwein 2-1-5, Barry 1-0-2, Belcher 1-0-3, Gamberoni 8-6-23, Roberts -0-0, White 0-0-0, Wigington 14-2-39, Mason 2-2-6, Quinto 1-0-2. Totals 29-11-80.
GRANBY (19)
Sosa 1-0-2 Siccard 2-0-4, Ray 1-0-2, A. Klakotka 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0, K. Klakotka 1-0-3, Walz 2-2-8, Zumozski 0-0-0, Huebener 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-19.
Wahconah 18 29 17 16 — 80
Granby 8 5 4 2 — 19
3-point goals — W 11 (Wigington 9, Gamberoni, Belcher). G 3 (Walz 2, K. Klakatka).
SICS 58, Greylock 28
WILLIAMSTOWN — Visiting SICS, formerly known as Sabis, broke open a close game by outscoring Mount Greylock 21-12 in the second quarter and never trailed.
Abby Scialabba had 12 points to pace the Mounties (1-4), who have now lost three straight games.
Alicia Michell had 22 points to pace SICS, now 4-0. Mae Davis added 21 for the Bulldogs.
SICS’ next game is Friday in the Hoophall Classic against Wahconah.
———
SICS (58)
Spruill 1-0-3, Morin 1-0-3, Shubrick 3-0-6, Mitchell 10-2-22, Ortiz 0-0-0, Witherspoon 0-0-0, Davis 9-2-21, Santiago 1-0-3. Totals 25-4-58.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (28)
Levesque 2-1-5, Newberry 1-0-3, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 0-0-0, Quagliano 0-2-2, Pelkey 0-2-2, Scialabba 4-3-12, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 0-0-0. Totals 9-8-28.
SICS 12 21 7 18 — 58
Greylock 6 12 6 4 — 28
3-point goals — SICS 4 (Santiago, Davis, Morin, Spruill). MG 2 (Newberry, Scialabba).
Boys basketball
Taconic 71, Pittsfield 59
PITTSFIELD — Taconic used a 24-point third quarter to pull away and put away PHS in a rivalry tilt Tuesday night at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
Senior guard Sean Harrigan was consistent throughout on his way to a game-high 24 points.
PHS, led by three players in double figures, trailed just 29-28 at halftime, but turnovers and foul trouble hampered the Generals late. Carter Mungin had a team-high 15 points, but fouled out a minute into the fourth quarter. Kenny Jackson had 12 points and Toby Gaulden-Wheeler chipped in 10.
For Taconic, Maimoudou Bamba scored eight of his 13 points in that decisive third quarter, and fellow interior player Christian Matervich had all nine of his points in the second half. Taconic took a 53-41 lead into the final frame.
Pittsfield cut the deficit to six, with three minutes to play but could get no closer.
A full game story will run in Thursday’s issue of The Eagle and online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
———
TACONIC (71)
Sherman 4-0-9, Harrigan 11-0-24, Shepardson 1-2-4, Sandifer 2-4-8, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Bamba 5-3-13, Matervich 4-1-9, McCartney 2-0-4, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 29-10-71.
PITTSFIELD (59)
Gaulden-Wheeler 4-0-10, Solomon 1-1-3, Arce-Jackson 1-1-3, Brown 2-0-5, Brindle 3-0-8, Mungin 6-2-15, Jackson 5-2-12, Racine 1-0-3. Totals 23-6-59.
Taconic 13 16 24 18 — 71
Pittsfield 9 19 13 18 — 59
3-point goals — T 3 (Harrigan 2, Sherman); P 7 (Gaulden-Wheeler 2, Brindle 2, Brown, Mungin, Racine).
Monday’s late game
Monument boys 66, Palmer 51
PALMER — Khalil Carlson had a game-high 20 points for the Spartans (4-2), who have now won three straight — all on the road.
The Spartans led 23-12 after one quarter, 38-26 at halftime and 53-42 after three. And while the Panthers never really fell by the wayside, they also never really mounted a comeback.
Kyle Wellenkamp had 12 for the Spartans and Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee added 10. Palmer was paced by Jack Letendre’s 16 points.
Monument doesn’t play again until Monday night, but the Spartans will be home for the first time in five weeks, hosting South Hadley.