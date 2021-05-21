The Bay State Games will hold its 39th Summer Games this year.
The sports festival will begin on June 12, when Figure Skating will be contested at the Nashoba Valley Olympia Rink in Boxborough. The Figure Skating event is traditionally part of the Winter Games in Berkshire County. When the Winter Games were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the move was made to start the Summer event with skating.
“The last live Bay State Games event was held on March 1, 2020,” executie director Kevin Cummings said in a statement. “For the past several months we have been monitoring state protocols and working with our venue partners with hope that we could host events this summer. The recent updates by the [Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs] regarding youth and adut amateur sport activities will allow us to proceed with many of our events.
“We are excited to be able to provide opportunities for athletes who have waited, in some cases for over a year, to participate in the sports they love.”
There will be 340 skaters competing in June. As of today, athletes will participate under strict mask and social distancing guidelines.
Showcase sport tryouts for baseball, basketball, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball will take place in June with competition scheduled for July. The dates for those tryouts and competitions have not yet been released.
In addition, Cummings said Bay State Games officials have adjusted eligibility requirements to allow graduating seniors to compete in the showcase sports. Baseball will be the only sport that will not have the exemption. In order to be eligible, the senior must have either competed in a previous Bay State Games or have been registered in 2020.
Cummings also said that archery, pickleball, shooting sports and weightlifting are confirmed for this summer, with many other sports still in the discussion and planning stages.
For more information and links to online registration, go to www.baystategames.org.