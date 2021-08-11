It's now official. Alyssa Amos Clark is in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Clark, a Bennington, Vt., native and a 2015 Williams College graduate, has had her women's record of running 95 marathons in 95 consecutive days certified by Guinness. The record, "most consecutive days to run a marathon distance," began on March 31, 2020 and ended July 3, 2020.
"Achieving a Guinness World Records title would be a tremendous honor and opportunity to show how the boundaries of what we believe are possible are much farther away than we think," Clark said in a release from Guinness World Records. "It would be incredible to see this record provide the challenge to another woman to push the record even further. The greatest gift I could receive is inspiring a young woman out there to read about this record and believe she can do more than her wildest imagination."
Clark, then just Alyssa Amos, was a member of the women's crew team at Williams before switching to lacrosse, a sport she played for three years in Williamstown.
In a June 2020 article in The Eagle, Clark said she grew up doing endurance activities in New England. She's the daughter of a triathlete/marathoner father, Larry, and her mother, Becky, once biked across Europe. The Amos family did a lot of biking and hiking in Bennington and beyond, so when their youngest — Alyssa is the younger sister of siblings Doug and Ashley — decided to take on an endurance world record while locked down 4,000 miles away from her hometown, it didn't raise a whole lot of questions.
"They were unsurprised. I've done enough off-the-wall things that this wasn't really surprising to them," Clark said in the article. "They've been very supportive. They're pretty used to me.
"I grew up in a very active household. We traveled a lot, and I was very fortunate to have that, and always was encouraged to be an athlete, be outside. I learned a lot from my family."
According to the release from Guinness, one of Clark's fondest memories was the annual "run to school," with her mother from Bennington to her dorm room in Williamstown. They ran by way of the Long Trail and Appalachian Trail in Vermont, into Williamstown. That trip covered 20 miles.
Clark began her marathon adventure in March 2020, while her husband Codi was stationed in Naples, Italy with the United States Navy. She began running indoors on a treadmill, switching to outdoor running as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ended.
"I think what I learned the most is just the power of setting a goal and sticking to it, and not giving yourself an out," Clark said in an interview with The Eagle. "When I began this, I didn't intend to go this long, but I've never woken up thinking I don't want to do this, or I can't do this.
"You're tired, but when you commit to something, go all in. Don't give yourself an out."