PITTSFIELD — Sunday marked a half-century of up-and-coming hockey players participating in a county-specific rite of passage.
Kids gathered their skates, helmets and pads and spent the weekend voyaging the three flights of stairs at the Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires for the 50th Annual Gib Kittredge Tournament.
“We’re just excited that basically a ‘mom and pop’ tournament has been going for 50 years,” said Matt Sheehy, the chair of the executive committee for the Berkshire Bruins youth hockey program. “There aren’t a lot of tournaments left like this that are completely volunteer-run.”
The Kittredge tournament began in 1971. Last winter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first time the tournament had been put on hold since then.
“So fortunate after the last couple of years. We lost it year, and we want to be very appreciative to the Boys and Girls Club for allowing us to have the event in this environment,” said Bruins 14U head coach John Hammill. “To finally celebrate the 50th, this group of kids I started with at five-years-old. It’s exciting.”
The tournament featured four divisions ranging from Bantam, PeeWee and Squirt. Each team was guaranteed at least three games before the championship bout.
“We’re glad we could come back this year and make it happen,” Sheehy said. “It’s great to have people back at The Club, we’re back to playing hockey and having fun.”
The three-day hockey frenzy has meant different things to plenty of different people, but for Sheehy, the return of the Kittredge Tournament ignites inspiration for youth hockey.
“I just go back to smiling faces putting the championship hats on,” he said. “It’s a reminder of this moment here at The Club every time they take it off the shelf or put it on.
“For me, that’s the key — kids celebrating an accomplishment together.”
Squirt Division Bruins 5, Bethlehem, N.Y. 4
Charles Bayliss wasn’t sure if he scored five goals in a game before. However, he knew that the Bruins had the traits needed to capture a championship.
“We came ready, we’re enthusiastic and didn’t give up,” he said after netting five goals for Berkshire in a dramatic win over Bethlehem in the Squirt Division Championship.
The Bruins trailed for most of the night and wore a two-goal deficit into the third period after Chase Scherzer scored his second of three goals for Bethlehem.
Bayliss made his first mark in the first, but Berkshire had some work to do trailing 3-1. The thought process was simple — if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
The Bruins outshot Bethlehem 14-13 through two periods and Bayliss made it a one-goal game just a minute into the frame as Nate Elder was credited with his second of three assists on the day.
Bayliss was heating up and was showing no signs of slowing down. Elder, along with Ethan Robbins were credited with assists as Bayliss knotted the game at three with less than seven minutes left.
Berkshire had a chance to take the lead on a man advantage with four minutes left. Scherzer and the Eagles did everything they could to steal the show with a shorthanded goal with 33 seconds left in the power play.
It turned out that 33 seconds was just enough time for Bayliss to return to the well, scoring with two seconds left in the advantage and just three minutes before the clock expired.
Overtime rules featured just four players on the ice for each team and just four minutes on the clock.
The Bruins hadn’t reached the peak in a tournament this year, but that changed as No. 5 went soaring into the back of the net with just 39 seconds left in overtime.
“I was just happy we won,” Bayliss said, “Especially after we hadn’t won a tournament all season.”
——— Bethlehem 2 1 1 0 — 4 Berkshire 1 0 3 1 — 5 First Period — Bet: Zimmerman (unassisted), 1:23; Ber: Bayliss (Robbins, Elder), 6:57; Bet: Scherzer (unassisted), 9:07. Second Period — Bet: Scherzer (unassisted), 8:07. Third Period — Ber: Bayliss (Elder), 1:03; Ber: Bayliss (Elder, Robbins), 5:44; Bet: Scherzer (unassisted), 8:02; Ber: Bayliss (unassisted), 8:41. Overtime — Ber: Bayliss (Antil), 3:21. Peewee B Division Rattlers 4, Saratoga, N.Y. 2
The Rattlers and Knights each had two goals, while Luke Naventi charged down the right side of the ice and just two minutes left before a champion would be crowned.
Naventi cut inside and had just one word on his mind while slicing through the defense.
“Shoot... that’s it,” he said after celebrating his three-goal performance in the win over Saratoga.
The Knights found the back of the net first, but Kasen Raifstanger needed just 40 seconds to even the score. Raifstanger was firing shots from the blue line early and often as his third shot evened the score.
Logan Miller and Luca Bascetta were each credited with assists on the play. It seemed the tie would carry into the second, but Naventi’s hat trick began with just a minute left in the period and gave Berkshire its first lead of the game.
The second period was a keeper clinic as neither team could punch one in, building the drama for the final 15-minute stanza.
Saratoga struck first, three minutes into the period, tying the game at two. The score remained frozen, but Naventi was hinting at things to come with a shot off the post with just four minutes left.
Two minutes later, Naventi didn’t let another opportunity go to waste, giving Berkshire a 3-2 lead with his second goal of the night. Saratoga pulled its goalie from there, but Naventi made them pay with his third goal of the night, icing the championship bout.
“Sit on the couch and get some sleep,” Naventi said of how he plans to celebrate the championship victory.
——— Saratoga 1 0 1 — 2 Berkshire 2 0 2 — 4 First period — S: Usas (Kwosniewski), 10:03; B: Raifstanger (Luca, Miller) 10:54; B: Naventi (unassisted), 14:00. Third period — S: Usas (Graves), 3:20; B: Naventi (unassisted), 13:09; B: Naventi (Riva), 14:01. Peewee A Division Saugerties 5, Bruins 4
The Bruins trailed by four goals with 7 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second period, before giving the Mustangs a run for their money.
Berkshire cut the deficit to three with five minutes to play before scoring two more goals over the next two minutes. Additionally, it had two offensive-zone face-offs in the final 10 seconds but didn’t have enough gas in the tank to get a tying shot on the net.
Christian Barry was at the center of what Berkshire was trying to accomplish. He created the team’s first goal as Ben Sykes scored off his assist to make it a 4-1 game midway through the second period. Evan Macy got on the board later in the frame, Henry Easton and Johnny Ireland were credited with assists on the play.
Barry blasted two shots into the back of the net late in the third period. The first was unassisted before Jackson Sheehy set the table for his second goal, which made it a one-point game late in the action.
Tyler Little scored twice for Saugerties. Kolton Livsey scored and earned two assists.
——— Berkshire 0 2 2 — 4 Saugerties 3 2 0 — 5 First period — S: Little (Livsey), 1:22; S: Gramoglia (unassisted), 3:38; S: Little (Livsey), 14:29. Second period — S: Gramoglia (Varner-Renckens, Nauta), 4:04; B: Sykes (Barry), 5:44; S: Livsey (unassisted), 7:37; B: Macy (Easton, Ireland), 8:07. Third Period — B: Barry (unassisted), 10:04; B: Barry (Sheehy), 12:27. BANTAMS Bruins 3, Black Bears 2
Everett Bayliss got a breakaway in the final minute and left no doubt. Knotted 2-2 with the clock winding toward 0:00, the Bruins’ forward buried the game-winner with 16 seconds remaining.
The shot did what appeared to be undoable after nearly two full periods of hockey. Northern Berkshire goalie William Braman was impenetrable until the Bruins finally broke through with 45 seconds left int he second period. Zachary Schneider scored to halve the Bruins’ deficit, 2-1.
The Black Bears maintained their lead for much of the third period as well, but Leif Johnson took advantage of a late opportunity, scoring a shorthanded goal with 2:56 left to knot the game at 2-2. Northern Berkshire still had 48 seconds of a power play to try and get back in front, but couldn’t beat goalie Connor McLeod. McLeod stopped four shots in the final two minutes, giving Bayliss the opportunity he needed.
A full story and gallery from the late 14U game will run at BerkhireEagle.com/sports.