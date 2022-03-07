PITTSFIELD — Everett Bayliss was afraid to miss. So he didn't.

The Berkshire Bruins veteran admitted as much after celebrating with his teammates following the finale final at the 50th Annual Gib Kittredge Tournament at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires late Sunday night.

The Bruins took home the U14 Bantams Division title with a 3-2 win over local rival Northern Berkshire, coming from a two-goal deficit to win on Bayliss' breakaway goal with 16 seconds left in regulation.

"I was mostly afraid of missing," said Bayliss, who watched his little brother Charles score five goals in the Bruins' Squirt Division victory earlier in the afternoon. "I knew where to put it. I'd been watching the goalie for a while and we've played this team for a while. Just came down to that last second.

"It was nerve-wracking, because for some of us, it is our last time playing in this rink this season, or in this tournament. This game really meant a lot."

The Bantam final capped a quadruple-header of championship hockey after a weekend jam-packed with action on the third floor of Melville Street. It was Kittredge's grand return after COVID-19 wiped out last season's tournaments, and it was an even grander ending.

With the clock ticking toward triple zeroes, the Black Bears' Ethan Wilson took the puck across center ice where he was met with resistance by a host of Bruins. That forced him toward the near boards. Nolan Booth forced Wilson to give up the puck on a centering pass, but Bayliss skated into the passing lane and won a one-on-none breakaway toward the Northern Berkshire net.

The last guy he had to beat was one the Bruins had a whale of a time with all night long. Black Bears goalie William Braman made 15 saves and held the Bruins scoreless for the first 29 minutes of action on Sunday night.

But Bayliss had a head of steam, skated left and fired right, beating Braman to the back of the net.

"He's got that breakaway speed, speed to leave defenders in the dust," said Bruins head coach John Hammill. "He's done it all year for us, and he's got a knack for big moments. I've had him for eight years now and he's done this type of thing before. Picked his spot and he buried it."

The 16 remaining seconds flew by for Bayliss and his teammates. Goalie Connor McLeod, who strung together his own lengthy shutout stretch to finish, chucked his stick in the air, tore off his mask and was mobbed by a sea of black and yellow.

McLeod made 12 saves in the game. After Northern Berkshire went ahead 2-0 with 7:08 left in the second period, the Black Bears got nothing past him. After a scoreless first period, Northern Berkshire got goal from Wilson on a hard wrister from the left dot with 8:56 left in the second. Less than two minutes later, Brennan Vallieres doubled that lead when he got free just outside the crease and pocketed a Dallas Ritcher pass into the right corner of the net.

"It's a pretty calm group. We've got a mix of second and first-year players. They've been together for a long time," Hammill said of his team facing that 2-0 hole in the middle of the game "With Connor in net, we knew he'd be our backbone, we just had to get a bounce or two and we just wanted to challenge for the puck."

The bounce came in the final minute of the second period. Berkshire's Leif Johnson and Zackary Schneider peppered Braman with shots. Following three consecutive saves on the possession, a rebound got loose and kicked to JJ Schneider on the opposite post. He knocked it in to get the Bruins on the board with 44 seconds left.

Still, with a 2-1 lead the Black Bears were in command. Northern Berkshire held that advantage deep into the third period, killing off three separate power plays. It was actually the visitors' own power play that got them in trouble.

With 3:39 left, the Bruins were whistled for a penalty and faced a one-goal deficit while hamstrung for 90 of the final 219 seconds. However, Leif Johnson managed to sneak away with a pass into the attack zone and netted the shorthanded equalizer with 2:56 to play.

Bayliss noted that was the point his side started really believing. The Black Bears called timeout with still 48 seconds of power play left. But, McLeod gobbled up a straightaway blast from Wilson and stopped another couple tries from Owen Taylor, setting the stage for Bayliss' heroics.

"Northern Berkshire played really well. No shot was uncontested. We really tip our caps to them," said Hammill. "It's the sixth time we've played them this year, so familiarity breeds a little physicality, but they're all good friends off the ice. On the ice, though, they play hard."

———

North Berkshire 0 2 0 — 2

Berkshire 0 1 2 — 3

Second period — NB: Wilson (unassisted), 6:04; NB: Vallieres (Ritcher), 7:52; B: Schneider (Jereblsov, Bayliss), 14:16.

Third Period — B: Johnson (Hammill, Rondeau), 12:04; B: Bayliss (unassisted), 14:44.

Saves — NB: Braman 15; B: McLeod 12.