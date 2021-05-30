Hoff's suffered its first loss of the year on the front end of a double header on May 22.

Undefeated Adams Community Bank, from Lanesboro, defeated Hoff's 15-4 and Joe Hoffman was the winning pitcher. He tossed two-plus innings and allowing three hits while striking out four batters.

Hoffman, Emery Rotter and Jack Sherman each knocked two hits. Sherman's day included a dinger.

Blake Hoff was on the mound for Hoff's striking out three batters in three innings of work.

Hoff's 16, Countryside Landscaping 3

Hoff's was back-on-track with a big win over Williamstown's Countryside Landscaping in the second game of the double header.

David Kirchner earned a win on the hill after striking out seven and giving up one run in three innings of work.

Kirchner added to his day with a 2 for 3 performance on the day, knocking home three runs in the process. Jack Boden was 2 for 2 with a double.

Lee Hardware 14, Bragdon Carpentry 13

Lee Hardware escaped with a win in the bottom of the seventh on May 25.

Mason Daley smacked the game-winning hit in the frame and finished 3 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Max Mozian and Isaac Harshorn were each 2 for 2, combing for five RBIs in the high-scoring game.

Mitch Keenan was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters in two-plus innings of work.

Bragdon's Mason Bailey hit a double and finished with two hits. Gavin Winger was 2 for 2 with a double and homerun, keeping the Bragdon bats active.