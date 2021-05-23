On May 15, Lee Hardware split a doubleheader, falling to Hoff's Mobile 6-5 before taking down Bragdon Fine Carpentry 10-8.
Hoff's got three hitless innings on the mound from Bryce Hoff. He struck out six, while David Kirchner earned a save by punching out the side in order.
Jack Hicks led the way offensively with two hits and two RBI, while Blake Hoff added a pair of basehits.
Mitch Keenan was the guy for Lee Hardware, picking up two hits and two RBI, while also pitching three innings of one-run ball. He struck out six against one walk.
Against Bragdon, Lee won a shootout. Max Mozian earned the win, despite surrendering five runs on seven hits in three innings of work. He made Bragdon pay at the plate, though, finishing 2 for 2, while Keenan added a hit and an RBI.
For Bragdon, Cam Simmons was on the hill, allowing six runs on four hits during his 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five but was saddled with the loss. Simmons finished 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Mason Bailey had a double and a single, while Oliver Lamb chipped in two hits and drove in a run.
On May 18, Hoff's again bested Lee Hardware 15-5.
In another three innings, Bryce Hoff earned another win, though this time he was tagged for three runs on two hits and struck out four. He was aided by an offensive parade by his offense, with knocked in 17 hits. Jack Hicks, Bryce Hoff, Blake Hoff, David Kirchner and Griffin St. John all had two hits each. Jake Clark was the high man, though, completing a 3-for-3 day with two RBI.
Mitch Keenan struck out six for Lee Hardware, but Hoff's chased him with 12 runs on 14 hits. Gabe Ranzone doubled in a run for Lee.