The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association held its sixth-annual scholarship golf tournament at GEAA on Aug. 29.
Funds raised are awarded to graduating Berkshire County senior baseball players. The 2021 Most Valuable Players are Mount Everett's Jack Carpenter, who is attending Wesleyan University and Taconic's Anton Lazits, who will attend Columbia University.
The Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Awards were given to Pittsfield's Christian Marchbanks, who is currently at RPI and Taconic's Brendan Stannard, a member of the Class of 2025 at Williams College.
Imperial Bowling League
Bowling season has returned at Imperial in Pittsfield. League bowlers are needed, and if anyone would like to organize a league, help can be provided.
Interested parties should call and leave a message for Rosemary or Bob Ireland at Imperial Bowling Center at 413-443-4453.
Sign-ups for Cove Youth Bowling League
Sign-ups for the Cove's Youth Bowling League will take place on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon. The league is open to kids 18-and-under, those interested can sign up at Cove Bowling Lanes in Great Barrington.
The league will start on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. and masks will be worn by youth and adults. The league runs until April and is a nationally sanctioned league by the United States Bowling Congress.
Anyone interested that can not make it Saturday morning can contact Judy Olds at 413-243-1830 or Matt Fillio at 413-822-3759.
North Adams Elks, Lodge #487, Hoop Shoot contest
The North Adams Elks is working with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition to host a Hoop Shoot contest on Sept. 25. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Brayton Hill Park in North Adams.
The free-throw contest is free for kids aged 8-13 by April 1, 2022. The program is an opportunity to compete and advance through district, state and even national levels. The six national champions will have their names inscribed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Questions and comments can be directed to Edward LaCosse at 413-664-1134 or Elizabeth Manns at e.manns81@gmail.com
Fall Senior Golf Schedule
The 49th-annual fall senior golf season for people 50-and-up will begin on Sept. 22 at Berkshire Hills Country Club. The season consists of five events and the program is focused on raising money for junior golfers throughout the county. The program has awarded roughly $50,000 in scholarships according to Bill Gates, the director of the program.
The first event is a partner scramble and the entry fee is $45 per player, which includes golf and food. Following events will take place on Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.
More information is available by contacting Gates at 413-464-3184.