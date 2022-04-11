The fact that it hasn't cracked 65 degrees does not hide the fact that for Major and Minor League players, baseball is here.
For a number of players with ties to Berkshire County, it is an opportunity for them to take their next steps forward.
Two of those players, Cade Cavalli and Matt Koperniak, are getting closer to their ultimate goals — playing in the big leagues.
Koperniak had a rocket-powered 2021, going through three levels in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He ended 2021 in Class AA Springfield, and that's where he begins the 2022 season.
The Hoosac Valley and Trinity College graduate is not on the Cardinals' list of Top 30 prospects, but the way the left-handed hitting outfielder/infielder/designated hitter is swinging the bat, it won't be long until he's on that list.
Koperniak is the No. 2 hitter for the Springfield Cardinals with a .375 batting average. He has a home run and three runs batted in. The home run came on his first at-bat of the 2022 season, hitting a 2-run shot in the second inning of a 11-8 loss to Northwest Arkansas in a Texas League opener. He homered off of Drew Parrish, the No. 29 player on Kansas City's list of Top 30 prospects.
In 2021, Koperniak started his season at Low Class A Southeast Palm Beach, made it to High A Central Peoria, before playing his final 33 games for Springfield. At three levels, the former Hoosac Hurricane hit .306 with seven home runs and 41 runs batted in. His OPS was a solid .851.
The Cardinals opened their season going 2-1 in a home series against Northwest Arkansas. The Cardinals are at the Arkansas Travelers until returning home a week from Tuesday.
Cavalli, a 2020 first-round pick of the Washington Nationals, followed Koperniak's path by hitting three different clubs in one season. The right-handed pitcher started the year at High Class A Wilmington, advanced to Class AA Harrisburg and finshied up at Triple A Rochester, where he begins 2022.
“He’s a competitor,” Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said in a story in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And I’ve had good conversations with him. He understands what he needs to do. The good thing is that he got innings last year, and he learned a lot, and he knows that he’s going to throw strikes.
“The biggest thing for him, as we tell all of our young guys and even our veteran guys — if you can’t throw the ball consistently over the plate, the struggles are going to be big for you. Especially when you get up here and the hitters are so much better.”
Cavalli was 7-9 with a 3.36 earned-run average in his three stops last year, striking out 175 and walking 50 in 123 1/3 innings.
The former Pittsfield Suns pitcher/infielder gave up three runs in four innings in his opening game last Thursday against Toledo. He walked one, gave up four hits and struck out four. Cavalli earned a no-decision but Rochester won 8-5 with three runs in the 12th inning.
Cavalli gave up a two-run home run to a guy named Kody Clemens. Yes, that is The Rocket's kid.
While Koperniak is not yet on the Cardinals' Top 30 prospect list, one of his former North Adams SteepleCats teammates is.
Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Cardinals. The former Villanova right hander appeared in 11 games for Palm Beach, mostly in relief. In 26 innings of work, Graceffo struck out 37 and walked nine.
In his opening game on Sunday, Graceffo picked up his first Midwest League win, going five innings in a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin. He held the Timber Rattlers to two hits, while striking out five and not walking a batter. John Beller pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
The first-ever Pittsfield Suns player to be drafted never actually wore a uniform or played at Wahconah Park. But infielder Andrew Velazquez is trying to make another climb to the Major Leagues.
Velazquez, who was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels from the New York Yankees, was a seventh-round pick in the 2012 Draft out of Fordham Prep in New York. Velazquez was signed, sealed and ready to be delivered to former manager Jamie Keefe's first Suns team, when he chose to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The infielder was a folk hero in The Bronx last year. Velazquez grew up in The Bronx, Fordham Prep is in The Bronx, and Velasquez lived at home.
Velazquez hit .224 with a home run and six RBI for Aaron Boone's Yankees in 2021. Velazquez was often a defensive replacement in his tenure.
He was acquired by the Angels on waivers on Nov. 5. In five games with Salt Lake of the Class AAA Pacific Coast League, Velazquez is hitting .313 with a home run and six RBI. He is primarily playing shortstop for the Bees, and if he produces, might end up in Anaheim this summer.