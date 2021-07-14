The Berkshire County Boxing Hall of Fame made quite a splash with its inaugural class in 2017.
After some time off, the Hall of Fame is ready to induct its next class. The newest Hall of Fame members will be inducted Sunday at 3 p.m., at the Highland Restaurant in Pittsfield.
The Hall of Fame is also located inside the Highland, on Fenn Street in downtown Pittsfield. It moved from Mazcot's on Route 7 in Lenox.
Frank Martin, Raymond George, Ed Decker, Eddie Ely and Jon Tynan are members of the Class of 2021.
"We have Halls of Fame for every sport, but boxing in this city, in the 20s up in Adams and North Adams," said Hall of Fame president and founder Todd "The Punisher" Poulton, "it was unreal."
Poulton and Pittsfield native A.J. Vittone, a former sportscaster at WRGB who turned to boxing promotion and is now working in movie production, started the Hall of Fame in 2017.
Poulton and Hall of Fame vice president Paul Procopio will be on hand for the ceremonies.
The inductees include John Tynan, who now lives in Savoy. Tynan trained fighters at the old Central City Gym in Springfield and one of his more well-known area fighters was "Iceman" John Scully. Scully had a 13-year professional career and had a record of 38-11.
Tynan also worked as a cut man for the Petronelli brothers, Goody and Pat, who were former Middleweight champion Marvin Hagler's trainers.
Frank Martin was born in 1919 in Calabria, Italy and later settled in Pittsfield. He had 160 fights during the late 1920s and 1930s, and he finished his pro boxing career with a record of 148-16-4.
Raymond George, born in 1928, reportedly learned the boxing ropes from Dave Shade, a member of the Berkshire County Boxing and International Boxing Halls of Fame. George also fought in an exhibition during the 1950s against heavyweight Rocky Marciano of Brockton.
Ed Decker turned pro in 1921, and later taught boxing in Lenox. He fought as a middleweight.
Eddie Ely was born in 1919 and passed away in 2009. The Searles High School graduate turned pro at the age of 14.
According to Boxerlist.com, Ely went 6-5 in his career. Ely was never knocked out. Boxerlist.com has Ely splitting the first two bouts of his career. Fighting at the Crystal Palace Rink in Pittsfield, Ely lost a decision to Blair on Jan. 1, 1940, and then scored a unanimous decision over Blair on Jan. 25. Ely's last fight, according to Boxerlist.com, was on Oct. 27, 1941, when Billy Marcus scored a technical knockout at the Valley Arena in Holyoke.
"When I grew up here in the 1950s and '60s, boxing was a big part of Berkshire County. We had some really good boxers here throughout the 20th century. My dad was around back in the '20s and '30s — the golden days of boxing. He taught me the history of our area and also the technical aspects of boxing, which served my fighters and me well," 2017 inductee Bill Major wrote in a letter to The Berkshire Eagle. "I loved every day that I was involved in this wonderful sport, and it gave me a life that people dream of as well as a satisfaction that only a competitor could understand."