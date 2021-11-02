Sixteen Berkshire County high school soccer teams will be playing for an MIAA state championship in the inaugural statewide tournament.
Preliminary-round games are scheduled for Thursday, with the Round of 32 set for Saturday.
On the boys side, Pittsfield, Monument Mountain, Wahconah, Mount Greylock, Lenox, Hoosac Valley, Taconic, Mount Everett and McCann Tech have earned their way into the tournament.
For the girls, Wahconah, Monument Mountain, Lenox, Mount Greylock, Drury, Mount Everett and McCann Tech qualified.
A Berkshire County team has not won a state soccer championship since Mount Greylock won the boys title back in 2008.
Games will be played on the home fields of the higher seeded teams until the semifinals and finals, which will be played on neutral pitches.
Remember that while some contests have starting times and dates, nothing is official for 24 hours after the MIAA releases the brackets. That gives schools a chance to correct issues in records and seeds.
Boys tournament
There are 43 teams in the Division V tournament, 16 of them come from Western Massachusetts, and six of those 16 come from Berkshire County. That's the largest boys' representation in the entire tournament field.
Mount Greylock is the No. 8 seed in the D-V field and Lenox is the No. 9 seed. They are the two highest-ranked Western Mass. teams. Springfield International Charter School, 1-0 winners over Greylock in the PVIAC Class C championship game, is the next highest seed at 13, with Granby 14.
Mount Everett is next at No. 25, followed by Hoosac Valley at 35, Taconic at 39 and McCann Tech at 41.
Those four Berkshire teams will all play in preliminary-round contests. One of them will be at home, as the Eagles will host No. 40 Smith Vocational in a preliminary. The winner of that match heads to Williamstown Saturday to play Greylock.
McCann will travel to Boston for a preliminary contest against No. 24 St. Joseph Prep. The winner of that match will be at Lenox on Saturday.
Hoosac, meanwhile, will play at No. 34 Quaboag, while Taconic will be at No. 26 West Boylston.
Bromfield is the top seed in Division V, with Millis, Douglas, Hopedale and Sutton rounding out the top five.
Monument Mountain is the highest-ranked Berkshire County team in any of the tournament fields, as the Spartans are the No. 7 seed in D-IV. First-year coach Kevin Boino has Wahconah as the No. 8 seed in the 39-team field.
Both teams will see their first action in the Round of 32. The Spartans will be at home against the winner of the preliminary game between 26th-ranked Sturgis Charter West of Hyannis and No. 39 Wareham. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be at home for a Round of 32 game against 25th-rated Northeast Metro Tech of Wakefield.
Six of the top 10 teams in Division IV are from Western Mass. Hampshire Regional is the top seed, with Easthampton No. 2. Rockland is third, while Frontier Regional and Cohasset round out the top five. The sixth team from Western Mass. in the top 10 is No. 10 Pope Francis.
There are three Western Mass. teams in the Division III field, with Belchertown No. 1 and Putnam 42nd and last. Pittsfield finds itself as the No. 32 seed, and will have a preliminary-round home game against No. 33 Auburn on Thursday. Should first-year coach Neill Brandon's team get past the Rockets, the Generals will have a Saturday date with the top-seeded Orioles.
Girls tournament
For the Round of 32 in Division IV, the Monument girls will not have to travel as far as the school's volleyball team, which is heading to Nantucket. In fact, the Spartans won't be traveling at all.
That's because the 16th-seeded Spartans will host No. 17 Arlington Catholic.
Wahconah earned the No. 13 seed, and will play at home against 20th-seeded Easthampton.
Of the 35 teams in the Division IV field, six of them are from Western Massachusetts. Hampshire Regional is the highest seed at No. 8. Wahconah is 13, Pope Francis 14, Monument 16, Easthampton 20 and Mahar 24.
The top five teams in Division IV are top-seeded Cohasset, Hamilton-Wenham, Littleton, Millbury and Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational.
Five Berkshire County teams qualified in Division V. Two of them will have to play in preliminary-round games, and both will be home.
On Thursday, 22nd seed Mount Everett will host No. 43 Minuteman Regional Vocational of Lexington. McCann Tech, the No. 26 team in D-V, will host Innovation Academy of Tyngsboro, the No. 39 seed.
The winner of Everett/Minuteman will play at No. 11 West Boylston in the Round of 32, while the McCann/Innovation winner plays at seventh-seeded Tahanto.
One Round of 32 matchup involving a Berkshire team is set, as No. 17 Drury travels to No. 16 Hull. The date and time has not been set. The other two county teams will wait until the preliminaries are over to find out who they will play.
Seventh-seeded Lenox will play the winner of the game between No. 28 Hopkins Academy and No. 38 Matignon. Mount Greylock is the No. 10 seed, and the Mounties will pay the winner of No. 23 Gardner and No. 42 Madison Park.
The top five seeds in Division V start with Western Mass. Class D champion Monson, followed by Whitinsville Christian, Western Mass. Class C champion Palmer, Sutton and Bromfield.