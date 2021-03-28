The power vacuum left in Berkshire County boys basketball following the 2019-20 season was unlike anything seen in recent memory.
Two Western Massachusetts champions, three more semifinalists, five 1,000-point scorers including two school record-holders and the No. 2 all-time scorer in area history, multiple Division I collegiate offers and of course, a state championship for Taconic.
The 2020-21 season was always going to look mighty different, and the masks and empty gyms only added to a different feel. While last winter was a culmination of sorts, this past abbreviated campaign was spent rebuilding almost across the county.
Bill Heaphy’s crew was without four starters from that title team, ditto for Jack Racette’s repeat Division IV champion Blue Devils, who also had to replace the 1,804 career points of Scott McGuire. Dustin Belcher’s Wahconah team graduated all five starters, including the league’s leading scorer in Kevin Huban. In Great Barrington, Randy Koldys faced a season without the walking triple-double of Dion Brown. At Hoosac Valley and Mount Greylock, new coaches took over programs that were both also in the process of embroidering new names on their gyms’ 1,000-point banners.
Hoosac Valley
The Hurricanes took the county by storm, winning their first seven games as coach Bill Robinson returned to his post at the head of the bench.
With a record of 16-2, the 2021 edition of the Hurricanes featured a well-rounded group, that beat every team on their schedule at least once and capped the year with a one-point thriller over archrival Drury. That completed a season sweep of the Blue Devils.
Carson Meczywor was front-and-center in both scoring, and positioning in the court. The junior picked up where he left off after getting a late start to his sophomore campaign. He scored in double figures 16 times and cleared 20 points in four games as the Hoosac point guard. Meczywor was a menace in transition, averaging almost 16 points a game, the league’s third-best mark.
But what made the Hurricanes so tough to beat was their depth. Anyone could catch fire on any given night. In fact, five other players scored 15 points or more at least once throughout the season. Lucas Levesque had a strong senior season in the paint, while up-and-comer Shaun Kastner improved incrementally under Robinson’s eye. Then there were the breakout youngsters Frank Field and Joe McGovern who each flashed at different points, while the steady play of veteran Logan Davis tied it all together at both ends.
Meczywor, along with Davis and Field each averaged at least one 3-pointer per game, opening up room for drive-and-dish opportunities. Field canned 21 treys and averaged 11 points per game as a freshman, and the Hurricanes will carry momentum into next season with most of the roster returning.
Monument Mountain
With eight games decided by eight points or less, there was always some drama when the Spartans were involved. Monument Mountain finished the year with a 14-4 record and did plenty of damage from deep with three of the county’s top-nine 3-point shooters.
Connor Hanavan, who announced he is transferring to Berkshire School, backed up a breakout sophomore year by averaging almost 14 points per game. In the wake of Brown’s exit from the Spartans, Hanavan displayed a silky handle and dramatically improved first step to go along with one of the purest jumpers in Western Mass. Hanavan, along with Kyle Wellenkamp and Caden Gidarakos combined to hit 88 3-point shots on the year. Not to mention the fact that Marco Buffoni and senior Kieran Santos combined for another 25 shots from deep.
Despite all the 3-point shooting, Monument’s second-highest scorer was freshman forward Khalil Carlson, who scored a combined 66 points in his first three games as a high schooler, and ended the year averaging 11 points per game.
Under Koldys, the Spartans will likely maintain their fast-paced identity headed into next season, despite Santos and Hanavan not returning. Wellenkamp and Buffoni will likely see a larger role and Monument remains loaded with 3-point shooters, which will be music to the ears of Carlson and fellow rookie standout Kewzel Chandler-Ellerbee, who both combine strong frames and quickness inside the paint and excel in midrange.
Drury
Despite only one week to prepare for the season, a youthful Blue Devils squad hit the ground running. Coach Racette said his team was learning on the fly, but it didn’t stop Drury from winning its first two games and finishing with an 8-4 record.
The Blue Devils were a challenge to defend as they could do a bit of everything on the offensive side of the court. Louis Guillotte, Ben Moulton and Tim Brazeau each averaged more than 10 points a game, and all three will return next year.
Guillotte flashed as a freshman, but showcased more of his true potential as an all-around stud in 2021. He did a bit of everything for Drury and often collapsed defenses with his quickness and size slashing into the paint. Moulton was the team’s top 3-point shooter, knocking down 26 on the year. Brazeau was a physical presence in the paint who Racette tried to run through early and often in games to establish tone and tempo.
The team is losing starting guard Cody Dewey and Jeff Adams, a spark off the bench that averaged roughly seven points a game. However, everyone else is returning next season and Anthony Pettengill, Zach Davignon and Amont David should help the Blue Devils get right back to contending for another sectional crown.
Taconic
Taconic entered the 2021 season with almost an entirely new lineup after most of its championship squad graduated or left the program in 2020. Taconic squeezed nine games in before the winter sports season ended and coach Heaphy had an extended opportunity to see what his team will be working with headed into next season.
Sean Harrigan was the county’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 18 points per game. His strength was his speed and handle, but he could also knock down shots from distance if given too much space. Harrigan was a starting sophomore on the 2020 championship team, and is the biggest reason why THS isn’t going anywhere from its perch near the top of Division II.
Senior Ezekiel Percy developed quickly into a consistent scorer, averaging nearly 12 points per game as he tried to fill a gap left by older brother, and 1,000-point scorer, Isaac. The Green and Gold had four players averaging somewhere between five and eight points, including Sam Sherman, Frank Boua, Devonne Solomon and Maimoudou Bamba.
Heaphy’s crew could be positioned to make another deep postseason run next winter if its young roster can use 2021 playing time as a jumping-off point.
Wahconah
One of the most intriguing developments in Berkshire County this season was the appearance of Wahconah newcomer Brody Calvert. The sophomore standout took to the varsity stage with no trouble, quickly becoming a top-five scorer in the league.
With Huban’s 26 points per game gone, Calvert stepped up and averaged almost 14 a night. He ended the season on fire, averaging 20 points over the Warriors’ final five games. During that stretch, Wahconah went 5-1 with just a 60-59 loss at Drury the blemish. The Warriors squeezed in 20 games in just over a month, finishing the year with a 12-8 record.
Wahconah is losing some length headed into next season as Quinn Gallagher, Aiden Trager and Nick Astore are all seniors. However, Ben Noyes is developing into one of the county’s best forwards with the frame and physicality to keep up with the nightly pounding provided by the Berkshire North.
Noyes solidified his role on the defensive end of the court, but ended the season averaging eight points a game, including double-digit performances in four of Wahconah’s final eight games. Zack Bondini looks like he may become one of the league’s most lethal shooters, as he averaged close to eight points a game as a junior with 29 triples. The next wave is apparent for Wahconah, and Belcher will be determined to christen the new school building with a championship run next year.
Lenox
The Millionaires were late bloomers, only participating in four games this winter, but that was enough for the trio of Averin Paradise, Andre Collins and Luke Petella to find their rhythm. That triumvirate averaged a combined 36 points for the Millionaires.
Collins hit the ground gunning, knocking in 12 3-pointers in four games. The pick-and-roll chemistry between Paradise and Patella was immediately apparent, as the two worked in tandem from the high post to force mismatches that could get Patella a seam to the rim or Paradise the opportunity to out-footwork anyone on the block.
Point guard Mike Ward continued his ascendance into one the league’s premier floor generals, providing the Millionaires with nine points per game and bringing the defensive intensity that can lead to offense. He remains the key to what Lenox could become next winter.
Pittsfield
Each team would’ve liked a longer season and a shot at the tournament, but it is tough to find a tougher hand to play than the Generals and coach Brandon Mauer, who was focused on finding as much playing time as possible for his 10 seniors during an eight-game season.
Sincere Moorer put on a show in a too-short swan song for a standout high school career, averaging over 17 points per game, the county’s second-best mark. Moorer eclipsed 20 points in two of the last three games of the season and was one of four Generals to average at least one-made 3-pointer. His athleticism and handle made PHS constantly dangerous if any defense let them get up to speed.
Junior Toby Gaulden-Wheeler averaged close to nine points a game and Caremello Southard was dangerous from deep, knocking down 13 3-pointers in just eight games. Southard caught fire down the stretch, averaging more than 10 points for the team’s final three games.
Christian Pringle gave Pittsfield’s backcourt a threat alongside Moorer and Gaulden-Wheeler, averaging close to 10 points a game. When those three were humming, the Generals would’ve been a tough Western Mass. out. Kenny Jackson and Marlon Binns were just what Pittsfield needed in the paint, the strength and length to each capture close to 10 rebounds a game.
Mount Everett
The Eagles got in 18 games of valuable experience as coach Jowe Warren continues to rebuild his program. It also provided an excellent opportunity for program stalwart Jack Carpenter to sign off in Sheffield after a strong career on the hardwood. He averaged a career-best 10.22 points per game, which included a 30 bomb he dropped in a win over Mount Greylock. Fellow senior Cooper Rothvoss also posted over eight points a night.
The future at Mount Everett is in the hands of veteran guard Ben Monteleone and big man Justin Foster, along with rapidly improving freshman Michael Ullrich who will make noise among the scoring leaders in Berkshire County before his time is through.
Lee
The Lee boys hit some bumps in the road throughout their 13 game season, but it is hard to ignore what Evan Heath accomplished in his senior campaign, averaging close to 15 points per game, No. 4 in the county.
Heath could shoot the lights out, to say the least. He finished the year averaging 2.5 3-pointers per game, the league’s second-strongest rate if you include Lenox’s four games.
Tim Besaw emerged as an ideal runningmate for Heath, averaging nine points a game. Besaw came into his own late in the year, averaging 12 points over the team’s final five games, which should mean good things for Eric Cardinal’s crew next winter.
Mount Greylock
The Mounties provided the senior duo of Pablo Santos and Nick Markovic with a 19-game farewell tour, and it was occasionally high-flying. Santos was the team’s best 3-pointer shooter, knocking down 37 treys on the year.
The future is still bright in Williamstown as underclassmen Chase Doyle and Max McAlister combined for another 59 made 3-pointers and close to 19 points per game.
In the paint, Judge Martin and Seamus Barnes will have the opportunity to solidify their roles headed into next season. Barnes averaged roughly six points a game, while Jackson Powell showed some exciting potential as an all-around wing with tremendous athleticism.