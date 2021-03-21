The Lee High School football team was the last Berkshire County program to play a game before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That goes back to the 2019 MIAA state semifinal on Nov. 23.
Now that a season is on the brink of returning, the Wildcats' coaches and players are ecstatic to be getting ready.
"It's been quite a challenging year. It's been a challenging year for the kids," Lee football coach and athletic director Keith Thomson said. "It was very disappointing going into the fall, especially for our seniors. For them to have the opportunity, even in a shortened season, to get out on the field is priceless. All of us are super-thrilled."
The eight Berkshire County high schools that play football have either begun practicing, or are about to begin practicing for the Fall II season that will see games begin on Saturday, April 3.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, back in September, established a Fall II season for those sports that the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs deemed too high risk to begin competing in the regular fall season. Football, volleyball, unified basketball and competitive cheer were on the high risk list and did not compete in the fall. Other sports, like soccer, golf and cross-country, competed in the regular fall season. School districts and leagues that elected not to compete in the fall, were able to move those sports to the Fall II calendar. That is the case with soccer in Berkshire County, and with golf and cross-country for some schools.
"Back in the fall, when we first talked about the possibility of a Fall II season, I don't know that any of us really thought it was realistic," said Thomson. "Now that it's here, I think the excitement is through the roof."
Those county schools that competed in the fall, or just wrapped up basketball, played strictly inside Berkshire County. The same will be true for the football teams, which is something that Thomson notes is a positive about Fall II.
In 2019, Lee was a member of the Intercounty South with Hoosac Valley, Chicopee, Belchertown, Ludlow and Commerce. While the Wildcats did play Hoosac and Pittsfield in 2019, most of their games were against Valley foes in the Intercounty South.
"The whole idea of a Berkshire County-only [league] only adds to the excitement," he said, "given the fact that 2015 was the last time we played a county schedule. I think a lot of the kids are super-excited to test themselves within the county again, against all the kids they played against their whole lives. It's going to be very exciting. The kids are ready and chomping at the bit to get going.
"We hope it works out well for us, and at the end of the day, just getting out on the field is a win."
In the Fall II football season, the eight county teams have been divided up into North and South Divisions. In the North, Lee will join Pittsfield, Taconic and Wahconah. The South features Hoosac Valley, Drury, Monument Mountain and Mount Greylock, which is returning to football after spending the 2019 season in a co-op with the Blue Devils.
Five weeks worth of games will be played on Saturdays on the turf field at Berkshire Community College. The schedule calls for a round-robin series of games within each division, with two playoff weeks to follow.
"It was trying to evaluate how to put together a schedule that didn't include some [potential] big mismatches, because I don't think it benefits the teams that are rebuilding and it certainly doesn't benefit teams that are senior-laden teams," Thomson said.
On April 3, Lee will play Taconic, Pittsfield will play Wahconah, and it will be Hoosac-Monument and Drury-Greylock. Game times and in what order the games will be played has not been set.
"I think once fields are doable and ready to go, I think maybe sooner rather than later," Thomson said, "hopefully, if the weather cooperates, maybe we'll be able to get our kids back on their home fields."